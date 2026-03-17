Scott Pendlebury during the Round 1 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Scott Pendlebury is attempting to overturn the first suspension of his remarkable 427-game career at the Tribunal.

Pendlebury intends to use his exemplary record in his bid to overturn the one-match ban handed to him for his bump to the head of Adelaide's Josh Worrell. The incident was graded careless, medium impact and high contact.

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The 38-year-old has never been suspended across 21 seasons in the League, but could be forced to sit out the Pies' clash with Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium after the bye if he is unsuccessful.

Pendlebury will face the Tribunal from 5pm AEDT.