Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Bobby Hill, Jamie Cripps, Gryan Miers. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday May 9, 2.10pm ACST

Key forward Darcy Fogarty booted three goals and Callum Ah Chee also got on the scoresheet on their returns from injury.

Fogarty has been sidelined for the past five weeks due to a back injury but showed positive signs in attack. Ah Chee, meanwhile, has been out since round two after injuring his hamstring. He had 15 disposals, three marks and two tackles, as well as a goal, as the Crows fell to the Double Blues by 48 points.

There was some bad news for the Crows, however, with young gun Sid Draper sent for scans after copping a heavy knock to the jaw in the first quarter.

Learn More 09:00

Midfielder Billy Dowling was the team's biggest disposal winner with 28 and seven tackles, while Lachlan Sholl (24 disposals, eight marks) and Luke Nankervis (20, five) also played well.

Untried Oscar Ryan was solid with 23 touches, youngster Charlie Edwards had 18 disposals, six tackles and seven clearances, while Chayce Jones picked up 17 disposals, one goal, nine tackles and seven clearances in an excellent all-round display.

Tyler Welsh kicked two goals, and ruck Reilly O'Brien had 43 hitouts, 15 disposals and six tackles.

Indy Cotton (17), Mitchell Marsh (10) and Archie Ludowyke (five) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Carlton at Casey Fields, Saturday May 9, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Carlton had no shortage of players press their case for senior selection in a 122-point, fill-your-boots demolition of Casey in the VFL on Saturday.

While highly-touted father-son prospect Cody Walker again featured strongly (24 disposals, nine marks, five score involvements) most of the 17 AFL-listed Blues taking to the field impressed in a thumping win.

Liam Reidy responded to his AFL omission by dominating Demons rookie Kalani White in the ruck with 23 hitouts, 24 disposals and a mammoth 15 clearances.

Matt Cottrell was another Carlton elected not to select at AFL level and finished with 14 kicks among his 17 disposals.

Learn More 02:17

One-time prospective Melbourne recruit Wade Derksen was swung forward and booted 5.2 as the focal point up front for Carlton, while rookie forward Jack Ison continued to stake his claim for an AFL debut with 2.1 to take his season tally to 16 goals from six VFL matches.

Blake Acres, yet to feature at AFL level this season, owned the wide expanses of Casey Fields with 31 disposals, a pair of goals and seven intercepts while Lewis Young was impassable in defence, racking up 15 marks to go with seven intercept possessions. Acres pulled up sore from an early contest after a knock to the hip but ran the game out with no issues.

Lachie Fogarty (two goals, 21 touches, 10 marks), Ashton Moir (2.1 from 18 touches, 10 marks), Ben Camporeale (24 disposals, 1.1, six score involvements) all found plenty of the ball, while Talor Byrne, Flynn Young and Hudson O'Keeffe were among the goalkickers.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, Saturday May 9, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Bobby Hill had another hitout for Collingwood on Saturday as he looks to get his way back into the Magpies' senior side in the coming weeks.

Hill had minimal impact, finishing with just six touches in the heavy defeat to Geelong, but got some more miles in his legs as he chases a first AFL game since round 21 last year.

Ed Allan was among the Pies' best with 32 disposals and five clearances, while Jakob Ryan was also busy with 24 touches.

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Charlie West impressed up forward with four goals from nine disposals.

Draftee Sam Swadling (29 disposals), Jai Saxena (15 and a goal) and Tew Jiath (20) were also good.

Harry DeMattia had 21 disposals, Harvey Harrison had 12 and a goal and Noah Howes and Wil Parker each had 14 disposals.

Learn More 02:12

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Tom Wills Oval, Sunday May 10, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel Thunder at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday May 9, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, Saturday May 9, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Gryan Miers made a successful return at VFL level as Geelong thrashed Collingwood by 61 points on Saturday.

Dealing with a knee injury, Miers had 21 disposals, four tackles and three clearances in three quarters in the Cats' victory.

Miers has been dealing with an ACL injury, but made his mark at VFL level as he looks to return to the senior side.

Learn More 01:51

George Stevens was instrumental in the Cats' win with 31 disposals, eight clearances and two goals.

Mitch Knevitt (24 disposals and seven clearances), Joe Pike (18, 33 hitouts and 11 clearances) and Lennox Hofmann (22) were also good.

Jesse Mellor kicked two goals from his 14 disposals and veteran Jed Bews had 20 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Tom Wills Oval, Sunday May 10, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Carlton at Casey Fields, Saturday May 9, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Melbourne midfielder Trent Rivers made an impressive return from injury despite the Casey Demons being on the end of a 122-point thumping in their VFL match with Carlton on Saturday.

Rivers, who played two AFL matches before being left out of Melbourne's team, came back from a knee complaint to rack up 28 touches, eight intercepts and five score involvements.

Not a lot went right for Casey after trailing by five points at quarter time, outscored 21 goals to one from that point onward.

Defensive duo Tom McDonald (22 touches, seven intercepts, six marks) and Jed Adams (18 touches, seven marks) were resolute in the face of 66 inside-50s for the Blues.

Luker Kentfield was again a strong presence up forward but couldn't finish his work with 2.4 from his six marks and 12 disposals.

Versatile teenager Riley Onley kicked a goal from his 18 touches and spent more time on the ball, Jack Henderson recorded 18 disposals and lively small forward Tom Matthews was rattled late by a high tackle and finished with 0.3 after booting 3.2 last week - emblematic of how Casey's fortunes turned in the space of six days.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 9, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Cooper Harvey continues to bang on the door for a senior recall, racking up 37 disposals and eight marks in North Melbourne's 12-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

Young forward duo Matt Whitlock and Lachy Dovaston got plenty of the ball but couldn't make the most of their opportunities in front of goal, Whitlock kicking 1.2 from 19 disposals, and Dovaston 1.3 from 15.

Teenager Luke Urquhart also kicked one goal from eight touches.

Defender Riley Hardeman was busy with 27 disposals at an impressive 96 percent efficiency as well as taking eight marks, Bailey Scott had 25 touches and veteran Aiden Corr finished with 20 including eight defensive intercepts.

Learn More 06:03

Hugo Mikunda gathered 24 disposals in defence in his best outing since being picked up in the third round of last year's draft.

Rookie Zac Banch had 17 touches and Toby Pink 13 as both try to find more senior opportunities after being in and out of the side this year.

Big men Callum Coleman-Jones (15 disposals, six hitouts) and Taylor Goad (one goal, six disposals and 15 hitouts) shared the ruck duties, while Brayden George finished with eight touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Central District at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 9, 2.10pm ACST

Axed defender Todd Marshall kicked a goal with just minutes remaining to hand Port Adelaide a thrilling five-point win over Central District.

The 27-year-old, who was dropped from the AFL side this week, was the hero of the day, also picking up 16 disposals and six marks as he attempts to make his way back into the seniors.

Youngster Tom Cochrane booted a game-high five goals in a starring role up forward in his return from a hamstring injury, while untried Tom Anastasopoulos added three majors from 22 touches.

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Jez McLennan gathered 24 disposals and nine marks, with Nick Moore and Will Brodie each having 23 touches as well as nine tackles.

Esava Ratugolea got through the match unscathed in his return from knee surgery, picking up 13 disposals, six marks and four tackles.

Will Lorenz (20 disposals), Benny Barrett (13, one goal), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (nine), Balyn O'Brien (nine) and Jackson Mead (five) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond at DSV Stadium, Saturday May 9, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Richmond was down to just three senior-listed players running around in the VFL on Saturday as the reserves lost to Williamstown by 37 points.

Samson Ryan did well at the ball ups with 30 hitouts and picked up 12 disposals.

Noah Roberts-Thompson had 17 touches and kicked one goal, while key forward prospect Liam Fawcett slotted two goals from 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v St Kilda at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 10, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 9, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Corey Warner had a day out for Sydney as he pushes hard for a senior recall, but it wasn't enough as the Swans went down to North Melbourne by 12 points.

Warner had 32 disposals and kicked four of Sydney's nine goals in a dominant display, with the 22-year-old also have five tackles and four clearances.

Learn More 02:44

Ruck Peter Ladhams continued his dominant form, having 28 disposals, 11 clearances and 23 hit outs to win his ruck battle against Taylor Goad.

Caiden Cleary also had a strong day, picking up 34 disposals and having four clearances as he also maintains pressure on the AFL side.

Joel Hamling was solid with 19 disposals and four marks, while Tom Hanily was also busy with 20 disposals, although he only managed one behind in front of goal.

Patrick Snell (18 disposals) and Noah Chamberlain (15) were also busy, while Jesse Dattoli had 12 disposals and three tackles and Jevan Phillipou kicked a goal from his 11 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday May 9, 1.40pm AWST

A knee injury to veteran Jamie Cripps late in West Coast’s WAFL loss to South Fremantle will have all at the Eagles on edge as they wait to find out the severity.

Cripps had one goal to his name before sustaining the injury to his left leg in the fourth quarter.

.@WestCoastEagles Jamie Cripps assisted from the field with a concerning knee injury.



The 277 gamer and Premiership player forced from the field in today's WAFL clash between Eagles and @SFFCBulldogs . @10NewsPER @EaglesWafl pic.twitter.com/8FWTcsFBec — Ashleigh Nelson OLY (@ashnelson08) May 9, 2026

Elijah Hewett responded strongly after being dropped, returning to the midfield and racking up 27 disposals and eight marks along with a team-high six tackles.

Former Crow Harry Schoenberg also found himself back in the WAFL this week and finished with 24 disposals, while Lucca Greco had 20 touches and Tom Gross 22.

Matt Flynn gave his onballers first use of the ball with 36 hitouts as well as 16 disposals, fellow bigman Harry Barnett (five disposals, five hitouts) helping out in the ruck.

Jack Williams kicked two goals from 14 touches, his namesake Tylah Williams kicked one from eight, and 18-year-old Fred Rodriguez also slotted one from his 13 disposals.

Key defender Rhett Bazzo was busy down back with 16 touches, Tyrell Dewar had 15, and Bo Allan and Sandy Brock each finished with 12.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match