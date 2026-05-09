Nick Blakey tackles Nick Larkey during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne and Sydney meet at Marvel Stadium in the first of four games on Saturday

The Kangaoos (4-4) showed signs of the gains they have made this year as they challenged Geelong for more than a half before a final-term collapse sealed a 15th consecutive defeat to the Cats.

The Roos now have an opportunity to snap the second-longest losing streak in the competition at 10 games as they find out where they stand against the high-flying Swans.

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Sydney (7-1) threw another warning shot across the competition as it held Melbourne at arm's length to win a rollicking clash between two of the most eye-catching teams in the competition.

The Swans have few, if any, chinks in their armour at present though will need to be wary of complacency against a Roos side they have had a stranglehold over since 2018 but might just be ready to rise again.

North Melbourne has named Luke Davies-Uniacke amid concerns over his niggling hamstring problem, while George Wardlaw is back in the 23 after missing last week through illness.

Wil Dawson and Jacob Konstanty also return, with Tom Powell out injured and Aidan Corr and Lachy Dovaston omitted.

The Swans are missing injured pair Charlie Curnow and Jai Serong, with Harry Cunningham and Hayden McLean coming into the side.

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Greater Western Sydney will look to get back on the winners list when it returns to Engie Stadium to face Essendon.

The Giants (3-5) paid the price for a slow start last week as their wayward kicking for goal in slippery conditions led to a rare defeat to Gold Coast that has put them back on the ropes.

The Giants are still waiting for some of their cavalry to return from injury but have no excuse but to secure back-to-back victories against Essendon and West Coast in the next two weeks that would even up their record.

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Essendon (1-7) was outclassed from start to finish in its defeat to Brisbane, but would have walked away just as concerned by a lack of defensive pressure after it allowed the two-time reigning premiers to take 141 to 70 uncontested marks.

The Bombers will be out to make the most of a clash against a side hovering around them on the ladder with an upset sure to turn the blowtorch on the Giants.

Essendon has dropped full-back Ben McKay who is one of four omissions among six total changes for the Bombers.

Mason Redman, Darcy Parish, Archer May, Archie Perkins, Nick Bryan and Zak Johnson all come into the side, with Jade Gresham, Max Kondogiannis and Tom Edwards joining McKay in being dropped.

Adam Kingsley has been forced into four changes, with Jesse Hogan not overcoming a hip injury he's been battling. Ryan Angwin (concussion), Leek Aleer (ankle) and Xavier O'Halloran (ankle) will also miss.

Toby McMullin and Jake Riccardi are among the ins for the Giants.

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Gold Coast returns to its home away from home in Darwin on Saturday night, with St Kilda the first of two opponents for the Suns in the top end.

Gold Coast (5-3) delivered its most convincing performance for more than a month as it won a grind in the wet against Greater Western Sydney to hold on to a spot in the top five.

The Suns have a golden opportunity to build on their form and begin making their move as they host the Saints at TIO Stadium where they have won eight in a row by an average of 39 points.

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St Kilda (4-4) again showed that it is a level above the lesser lights as it backed up a trouncing of West Coast to withstand an early Carlton challenge before powering away for a commanding win.

The Saints now need to prove that they are ready to take the next step by taking their first scalp of the season from a side currently sitting above them and in the top half of the ladder.

Gold Coast has left veteran Jarrod Witts out of the team after managing him last week. Ben Jepson comes in for the suspended Sam Clohesy.

Darcy Wilson has been recalled for the Saints to replace Dan Butler (hamstring).

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Geelong and Collingwood meet in a blockbuster at the MCG on Saturday night as Magpies great Scott Pendlebury draws equal with the all-time games played record set by North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.

The Cats (5-3) were tested early before putting the foot down to blow away North Melbourne in familiar fashion for a 15th consecutive win against the Roos.

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But, they can expect a tougher challenge – and likely more dour contest – against the Pies after winning five of their seven meetings since 2021 by an average of only 10 points.

Collingwood (4-1-3) very nearly pulled off a win for the ages as an undermanned side battled against its own mounting injury toll and Hawthorn's red-hot midfield before walking away with a gut-wrenching draw.

It was arguably the Pies' most impressive performance of the season as they again proved they can challenge the top sides even if they are yet to claim a victory against a side sitting above them.

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Collingwood has been bolstered by the return of Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe and Beau McCreery. Harry Perryman (hamstring), Wil Parker (omitted), and Will Hayes (omitted) come out of the side.

Geelong is still missing Gryan Miers (knee) but welcomes back Rhys Stanley in place of Mitch Edwards (managed).