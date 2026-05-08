IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Joey Pignataro take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Melbourne's Kade Chandler's journey from a remote SA farm to the big time..
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- How Kade Chandler found his way to the AFL from his family's sheep farm eight-and-a-half hours west of Adelaide
- He speaks about working late nights and early mornings to help the farm tick over
- Chandler reveals how he had no idea he was drafted to Melbourne
- How a pre-season conversation has lifted him to a new level in 2026
- Becoming a new dad
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