Kade Chandler celebrates a goal during the round six match between Melbourne and Brisbane at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Joey Pignataro take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Melbourne's Kade Chandler's journey from a remote SA farm to the big time..

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- How Kade Chandler found his way to the AFL from his family's sheep farm eight-and-a-half hours west of Adelaide

- He speaks about working late nights and early mornings to help the farm tick over

- Chandler reveals how he had no idea he was drafted to Melbourne

- How a pre-season conversation has lifted him to a new level in 2026

- Becoming a new dad

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