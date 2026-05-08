Past years point to a winning pattern that could see GWS get back on track for finals

Finn Callaghan after the round eight match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE the unease surrounding Greater Western Sydney is understandable, history suggests room for optimism.

The team has shown flashes of brilliance — moving the ball well and carving out opportunities — yet a clinical finishing touch remains elusive.

This slow burn aligns with the club's track record under coach Adam Kingsley, who has overseen a similar trajectory in three of his four years at the helm.

Typically, the Giants find their feet by mid-season, stabilising to mount a serious run between rounds 10 and 15.

This surge often coincides with a more consistent stretch of home games during the winter months, at which point their win rate tends to skyrocket.

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Aside from the 2024 season — when they roared out of the blocks to win six of their first seven matches — the Giants typically find their best form during the latter stages of the home-and-away season.

Last year, the side sat at 4-4 heading into Round 9 before igniting a six-game winning streak to finish 16-7. This run helped secure fifth spot on the ladder before their campaign ended with a loss to Hawthorn in the first week of the finals.

Similarly, in 2023, the Giants started 3-5 and languished in 15th place as late as round 12 before staging a remarkable turnaround, winning nine of their last 11 games to finish 13-10 and seventh.

If past seasons are any indication — with finals appearances in eight of the past ten years — the Giants are simply getting warmed up.

Still, the current numbers are sobering: a 3-5 record, 14th place on the ladder, and a poor percentage of 88.2 reflect a team struggling for consistency, leaving them with plenty of work to do to bridge the gap to the top 10.

Since their Opening Round boilover against Hawthorn at Engie Stadium, they have recorded only two wins: a clinical showing against Richmond during Gather Round and a hard-fought victory over North Melbourne in Canberra.

Jake Riccardi during the Opening Round match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the difficulty of this opening stretch cannot be overstated. The Giants have weathered the equal-fifth toughest run in the competition from Opening Round to round six.

This context makes the upcoming month critical. Despite trips to Perth and Alice Springs, their next six-game stretch — featuring Essendon (H), West Coast (A), Brisbane (H), Melbourne (A), St Kilda (A), and Carlton (H) — will likely define their season.

Securing a 4-2 record through this period would provide the perfect platform for a surge, especially with return bouts against the Bombers and Eagles looming.

To that end, Kingsley remains unfazed, urging fans not to panic. Following Sunday’s 20-point loss to Gold Coast, he remained adamant the team would recover.

"We'll be okay," he said.

"The reality is it’s been an incredibly tough start... when we start to build more synergy, we'll be fine."

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca following the round eight match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium, May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He also noted that the team's slow start was nothing new, adding: "We haven't been playing our best footy at this time of the year for four years. It's neither here nor there for me.

"We're looking to improve, and I'm sure we'll see that improvement pretty quickly."

The Giants are again navigating early-season injury hurdles, with their starting 23 significantly depleted.

Long-term setbacks to stars like Tom Green, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, and Darcy Jones have gutted the roster, while concussions and suspensions to key players have also further strained their depth.

The squad is further reeling from ankle injuries to Leek Aleer and Xavier O’Halloran, alongside Ryan Angwin’s concussion and Jesse Hogan's lingering hip concern.

Jesse Hogan before the round five match between GWS and Richmond at Barossa Park, April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Yet, this personnel crisis has inadvertently fast-tracked the club's development. The absence of veterans has cleared a path for exciting youngsters like Phoenix Gothard — the round six Telstra Rising Star nominee — alongside Harvey Thomas and James Leake to seize opportunities.

The injection of youth is bolstered by former Melbourne star Clayton Oliver, who has quickly rediscovered his best football since joining in the off-season and finds himself firmly back in All-Australian contention.

Historically, the Giants carry a heavy injury list early in the year, as seen with Taylor in 2023 or current Crow Isaac Cumming in 2024. However, if the trend holds, by round 12, they will finally have their best available squad exactly where they want it to be.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Compounding this sluggish start is their annual displacement. With the Sydney Royal Easter Show occupying their home ground, the Giants became nomads, playing at six different venues across the first eight rounds. This includes the loss to Gold Coast at People First Stadium and home games at Barossa Park and Corroboree Group Oval Manuka.

While GWS chair Tim Reed admitted to AFL.com.au that the disruption is not ideal, he emphasised that the club has worked to mitigate the impact.

Thankfully for the Orange Tsunami, the seven-week stint away from Engie Stadium finally ends this Saturday against the Bombers. It will be a long-awaited homecoming for a side that has not played at their home ground since their round two thriller against St Kilda.