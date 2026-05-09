The Giants have battled past the Bombers for an important win

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has withstood a surging Essendon to secure a 14-point victory at Engie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants grabbed the 16.7 (103) to 13.11 (89) win to boost what has been a rocky start to the season.

GIANTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The win marked a triumphant return to western Sydney, 50 days and five different venues since the Giants last played at their home ground. It was a long-awaited homecoming for a side that had not graced the turf at Engie since their round two thriller against St Kilda.

Essendon dominated field position with a 61-46 inside-50 count, while the clearance battle proved far tighter, with the Giants barely edging the contest 40-38. With the ball trapped in their defensive half for long periods, the Giants were forced to score from transition, launching their attacks from a long way back.

Facing their former side, Jayden Laverde and Jake Stringer stood strong at both ends of the ground. Stringer famously vowed to use an image of a spectacular mark he took over Laverde as his phone wallpaper after their last meeting; now, the pair are teammates haunting their old club together. After a shaky start, Stringer finished with three goals, while Laverde thwarted Essendon's attacks with 19 disposals.

Lachie Ash returned to the midfield and showed off his explosive speed, finishing with eight score involvements and 23 disposals.

In game 100, Essendon's Sam Durham’s finished with 26 disposals and eight clearances.

The Giants rebounded from last week's disappointing loss to Gold Coast. With Adam Kingsley's men currently stuck in a rollercoaster cycle, they desperately needed this win to stay within two games of the top eight.

Giants skipper Toby Greene opened the scoring with a clever snap after ghosting into space out the back, but the returning Mason Redman quickly answered with a long-range bomb off a sharp handball receive.

The teams traded goals in a see-sawing start before the momentum shifted toward the Bombers when Xavier Duursma snared two in four minutes – the second resulting from a high tackle from Greene.

However, a late Jake Riccardi major clawed back the advantage, handing the Giants a four-point lead at the opening break.

Starting the second term just like the first, Greene immediately slotted his second with a clinical snap from the pocket. But the Essendon response came thick and fast via Peter Wright and Nate Caddy to put the Bombers back in front, before Darcy Parish stood tall to deliver another blow.

The Giants had genuine reason for concern as the Bombers' dominance in inside 50s (35-19) and scoring shots (12-7) finally translated onto the scoreboard, allowing them to carry a 15-point lead into the main break.

More to come

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.0 5.2 11.5 16.7 (103)

ESSENDON 3.2 7.5 11.7 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Greene 3, Riccardi 2, Gruzewski 2, Gothard 2, Daniels 2, Himmelberg, Cadman

Essendon: Wright 3, May 3, Duursma 2, Caddy 2, Redman, Perkins, Parish