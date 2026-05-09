Sydney is set to welcome back a host of big names for its game against Collingwood

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal with teammates during Sydney's win over Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY improved to 8-1 on Saturday and expect to get back star key defender Tom McCartin and prized recruit Charlie Curnow for next Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood.

McCartin has missed the past two games due to a knee ligament sprain, but is on track to play in round ten after training well on Saturday morning.

Curnow was absent for the win over North Melbourne due to a minor adductor strain, the first game he's missed since his move from Carlton last October, but along with Jai Serong - another recruit from the trade period - is expected to be fit to face the Magpies.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

"They're big chances," Cox told reporters after the eight-point win over North at Marvel Stadium.

"I think it just fell a little bit short with the main training session we had on Thursday.

"They couldn't quite get up for that, so it's about trying to make sure that when they're available, they're ready to perform, not just be available.

"We'll go through our session on Monday and Wednesday before Friday night. But yeah, hopefully they're available."

Nick Blakey starred again in Saturday's win over the Kangaroos, overcoming an AC joint issue to help guide the Swans to victory against the side his dad John won two premierships for, on a day North Melbourne celebrated the 1996 flag.

Cox is preparing for Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury to play against the Swans at the SCG, saying he will do so until the Magpies rule him out. That is the expectation, with the home game against West Coast in round 11 at the MCG set to be game No.433, where the Pies will celebrate Pendlebury breaking Brent Harvey's games record.

"We're expecting him to play. Until we find out he won't, we will prepare like he will play," Cox said.

"I think what Scott's done over his whole career has been exceptional for not only the Collingwood Football Club, but for the AFL in general.

"And to see him play the way he's playing at his age and the games that he has played, he's an absolute superstar of our game and should be honoured as well as he possibly can."

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On a day North Melbourne celebrated the 30th anniversary of that famous win over Sydney in 1996, the Kangaroos could have beaten the Swans again.

The Kangaroos registered 27 scoring shots and 67 inside 50s to win territory by 16, but after starting better couldn't find a way to beat one of the leading premiership contenders.

"They sit on top of the ladder for a reason," North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"They're a good side and they punish sides from their back end better than any team in the competition. By and large though, we were able to curtail a hell of a lot of that. They weren't able to transition from one end to the other as cleanly as they'd like.

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"The pressure that we applied in the front end of our ground was terrific against the side that can pop into space and forward handball better than any other side in the competition.

"So we were pleased that we were able to apply enough pressure on that and to get turnovers ourselves and go back against them. That's what happens in the game for the whole four quarters really.

"It was just an arm wrestle, and you know, they just had a little bit more polish and got a couple of goals a little bit easier than what we would have liked. But it was a ding dong battle from start to finish."

After starting the season 4-2, the Kangaroos have dropped their past three games to fall below the wildcard spots after round nine.