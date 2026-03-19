IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Big-name recruit Charlie Curnow had minimal impact after half-time in loss to Hawthorn
- Hawks get the job in unconvincing manner over a depleted Swans
- The team previews the huge Friday night clash between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs
- Ross Lyon and his algorithm: "He knows he's under pressure."
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