Richmond coach Adem Yze says defenders need to be wary of backing into contests

Zane Duursma and Alix Tauru take spectacular marks during the 2026 season. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Adem Yze would rather players pull out of marking contests to protect themselves than see rule-makers take the high mark out of the game.

A pair of nasty incidents in recent days have sparked suggestions rules could eventually be changed to prevent players lifting their knees when flying for marks.

Carlton's Jacob Weitering and Brisbane's Noah Answerth were concussed by accidental knocks to the head when backing into marking contests, but Yze said telling players not to fly for high marks would be detrimental to the game.

Let’s worry about contact hours at training while Weitering is destroyed by a knee to the head https://t.co/z58jc8kRhW — Kane Cornes (@kanecornes) April 3, 2026

"The instinct to go and jump with your knee up has been happening for 100 years," said Yze, a noted high-flyer for Melbourne in his playing days.

"That's how you mark the ball and that's how you jump to the highest point - otherwise you'll be jumping off two feet and playing basketball.

"What you can take out of the game is guys going back with the flight and putting themselves in that position, or start to think about those things."

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Yze suggested most clubs told players not to go back with the flight of the ball in pre-season intra-club games.

The third-year coach had a word with young Tiger Campbell Gray about how he approaches marking contests during Richmond's loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday after he went back with the flight and conceded a goal to Jack Lukosius late in the game.

"The intent's OK, his heart's in the right place, but he's got to pick his moments because his opponent stays on the ground and kicks a goal on him, so the timing was wrong," Yze said.

"I would hate to take that (high mark) out of the game but there's subtle things that we might be able to do with guys that are at ground level."

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Yze said it would be too much to ask players to know exactly what is coming from underneath them when flying for a mark.

"If we're trying to get players to get a feel for what's around and taking their eye off the footy, the game's going to be way too hard," he said.

"We've got to let them play on instinct and never take that out of the game."

Richmond livewire Maurice Rioli gave a reminder of the value of the high mark with his spectacular leap on Logan Evans' shoulders during the defeat to Port.

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It was a rare highlight in a scrappy contest at the MCG.

"It was bloody exciting when he did it and that's why you play the game," Yze said.

"You want your players to play to their strengths and fly for marks and go for it and create some excitement for our Tiger Army."