Nick Watson celebrates a goal during round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A WEEK where Hawthorn's ties to Tasmania were unwillingly severed, the club extended its winning streak in the Apple Isle to 12-straight matches on Thursday night.

It was a see-sawing affair in the cold of UTAS Stadium, with the Hawks showing some serious grit to run out 10.15 (75) to 9.12 (66) winners over Kuwarna, breaking a run of three winless games.

HAWKS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats



Blake Hardwick (six marks, four goals) was the hero for Hawthorn. Filling the gap in attack left by an injured Jack Gunston, the stalwart defender was the side's only hope up forward when the going was tough, and the steadying goalkicker in the face of a late Crows surge.

Both sides lived and died by clearance. Control around the ball gave the Crows the strong start, an adjustment got the Hawks back into the battle, and then a re-energised on ball performance meant a comeback from the visitors.

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The Crows got out to the fastest of starts, with the opening goal just 16 seconds into the game off the boot of a returning Callum Ah Chee. It signalled a dominant first quarter from Kuwarna, where it controlled the play and maintained territory for the duration.

Jordan Dawson was immense, racking up 10 disposals and a goal in the first term, ultimately finishing with 28 disposals and nine tackles, and Izak Rankine was ready to break the game open before going down with a calf concern.

The only thing the visitors failed to do amidst that dominance was pile on a score big enough to worry the Hawks. Instead, their four goals from 16 forward entries were quickly mown down once Hawthorn found some momentum.

Nick Watson (two goals, 11 score involvements) was the firestarter, with a slick goal five minutes into the second term the first of five consecutive majors for the quarter – and seven overall. The 21-year-old was involved in everything, kicking another 1.2 for the term before being taken from the ground for assessment following a head knock.

Massaging rotations through the ruck also allowed the home side to compete better at centre stoppage. Early in the piece, Crow Lachlan McAndrew was in control going up against Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek, but once Mabior Chol took some centre ball-ups, able to use his athleticism to compete with McAndrew, the Hawks' midfield became far more competitive.

It allowed Jai Newcombe to get to work, and youngster Cam Mackenzie show his wares.

Once Hawthorn got going, its quick transition footy was a thing of beauty. Utilising the dash of Josh Weddle (17 disposals, seven intercepts), and the propulsion of Jarman Impey (12 intercepts, 781 metres gained), the side used the ball well to pile the pressure on the Crows. Weddle's capacity to touch the footy on the goal line also crucially saved three goals over the course of the match.

Meanwhile, Wayne Milera's strong form this year continued, as the half back finished with 32 disposals and 780 metres gained.

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Rankine down

Exciting Crow Izak Rankine got off to a blistering start, recording eight disposals and a goal in the opening quarter alone. His capacity to run through the midfield not only made Kuwarna dynamic around the ball, but allowed Josh Rachele to remain dangerous closer to goal. Unfortunately, late in the third term he pulled up short as he moved around a stoppage and immediately came from the ground with a calf concern. Despite extensive treatment and testing, Rankine was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

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A scare for the Wizard

The catalyst for Hawthorn's impressive momentum shift in the second quarter, Nick Watson was proving to be quite the headache for Kuwarna's defenders. The third year forward sparked the Hawks' five goal term – which included two of his own – before an awkward marking attempt saw his head hit the turf after bouncing off Crow James Borlase's hip. It took some time for doctors to convince Watson to come from the ground to undergo a head injury assessment, but positively, he returned following the long break.

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Quick as a flash

Callum Ah Chee made his return to Kuwarna's side after eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and it took all of 16 seconds for the premiership Lion to make his mark. Lachlan McAndrew won the ball clean out of the middle, Josh Rachele cleanly gathered at the top of the attacking 50 and slickly got it out to Ah Chee, who neatly turned and bombed his first goal for the Crows a mere 16 seconds into Thursday's clash with the Hawks. That's one way to return.

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HAWTHORN 2.2 7.5 9.9 10.15 (75)

KUWARNA 4.2 5.4 6.7 9.12 (66)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Hardwick 4, Watson 2, Meek, Lewis, Moore, Chol

Kuwarna: Ah Chee 2, Rankine, Dawson, Rachele, McAndrew, Taylor, Fogarty, Soligo



BEST

Hawthorn: Impey, Hardwick, Watson, Weddle, Mackenzie

Kuwarna: Dawson, Milera, Berry, Worrell, Rankine



INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Kuwarna: Rankine (right calf), Ah Chee (right thumb), Peatling (face/head)



Crowd: 8312 at UTAS Stadium