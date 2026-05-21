Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Kuwarna

Blake Hardwick is tackled by Josh Rachele during the semi-final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A BLOCKBUSTER in Tasmania launches the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round as top-four hopefuls Hawthorn and Kuwarna clash in a huge battle.

Hawthorn (6-1-3) will hear alarm bells starting to ring as back-to-back defeats to Fremantle and now Narrm have followed a draw, with its inability to slow the opposition scoring from stoppages a mounting concern.

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The Hawks are still missing some key weapons but can be buoyed by returning to the fortress of their home away from home where they have won 12 in a row by an average 38 points.

Kuwarna (6-4) finally flicked the switch on its season and unleashed a 10-goal blitz to blow away North Melbourne for its fifth win in six matches.

The Crows can expect a tougher test against the rebounding Hawks who have mostly had a stranglehold on them for more than a decade, though their three clashes in Launceston over the past five years have each been decided by a mere three points.

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Hawthorn has made four changes for the clash with Mabior Chol (hamstring) and Conor Nash (concussion) returning from injury issues, while Bailey Macdonald has been recalled and Cam Nairn has earned a debut.

Young forward Calsher Dear has been left out, as has Harry Morrison, Henry Hustwaite and Max Ramsden.

Jarman Impey has been named for the Hawks despite training away from the main group this week due to an injury concern, while veteran Jack Gunston will miss a second consecutive game due to a foot issue.

Star forward Riley Thilthorpe returns for Kuwarna alongside Callum Ah Chee, who has had a long absence due to a hamstring issue.

Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Luke Pedlar (knee) are both out.