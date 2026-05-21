The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 11 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Caleb Serong, Jacob Weitering, Ben McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

CALEB Serong will miss Walyalup's attempt at a club record 10th straight win on Friday night, out with a calf injury for its match against Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium.

Serong is not the only All-Australian out for round 11, with Carlton missing Jacob Weitering (calf tightness) as it faces Yartapuulti.

The prolific Dockers midfielder has not missed a game since being suspended late in 2023, playing 63 straight, and has been replaced by Corey Wagner.

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The Saints have recalled Mason Wood after he was dropped last week, but there's no Jack Higgins (knee).

In other team news, Ben McKay is back for Essendon in the Dreamtime at the 'G match after being omitted for the past fortnight, while Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore is in for Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd game.

He is one of four changes for the Magpies, with Darcy Cameron also back after missing last week with an ankle issue.

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Geelong is unchanged for Saturday's top four shootout against ladder leading Sydney, with the Swans naming Caiden Cleary for just his second game of 2026.

Gold Coast has regained Ben Long (ankle) and Sam Clohesy (suspension) to face North Melbourne on Saturday.

Brisbane will be without injured Ryan Lester and are still missing veteran Dayne Zorko, who was a late scratching last week with "soreness", but have regained premiership forward Ty Gallop.

The Power have recalled Todd Marshall to bolster their key defensive stocks against the Blues.

In Sunday's final match, the Bulldogs have named James O'Donnell to face Narrm at Marvel Stadium.

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FRIDAY, MAY 22

Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: M.Lefau, J.Alger

Out: C.Gray (hamstring), L.Fawcett (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: B.McKay, J.Gresham, M.Guelfi, T.Edwards

Out: N.Cox (omitted), W.Setterfield (omitted), P.Wright (knee), J.Nguyen (omitted)

Walyalup v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: C.Wagner

Out: C.Serong (calf)

EURO-YROKE

In: M.Wood

Out: J.Higgins (knee)

SATURDAY, MAY 23

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman

Out: T.Blamires (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: B.Long, S.Clohesy

Out: L.Weller (hamstring), W.Graham (concussion)

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SYDNEY

In: C.Cleary, T.Hanily

Out: H.Cunningham (omitted), B.Cootee (omitted)

Collingwood v Waalitj Marawar at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, P.Lipinski, S.Pendlebury, D.Cameron

Out: J.Buller (omitted), O.Steene (knee), W.Parker (omitted), A.Anderson (omitted)

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: B.Allan

Out: J.Hutchinson (hamstring)

Yartapuulti v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: T.Marshall, J.Wehr, J.Lai

Out: L.Jones (concussion), W.Lorenz (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted)

CARLTON

In: W.Derksen, T.Byrne, F.Young

Out: J.Weitering (calf tightness), O.Hollands (ankle), Z.Williams (managed)

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, C.Brown, C.Stone, O.Hannaford

Out: R.Angwin (hand)

BRISBANE

In: T.Gallop, L.Beecken, Z.Zakostelsky, W.McLachlan, S.Brain

Out: R.Lester (calf), C.Curtin (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Cleary, J.O'Donnell, L.Jaques, J.Croft, A.Treloar

Out: J.Busslinger (shoulder), B.Williams (hamstring)

NARRM

In: C.Windsor, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: Nil