CALEB Serong will miss Walyalup's attempt at a club record 10th straight win on Friday night, out with a calf injury for its match against Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium.
Serong is not the only All-Australian out for round 11, with Carlton missing Jacob Weitering (calf tightness) as it faces Yartapuulti.
The prolific Dockers midfielder has not missed a game since being suspended late in 2023, playing 63 straight, and has been replaced by Corey Wagner.
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The Saints have recalled Mason Wood after he was dropped last week, but there's no Jack Higgins (knee).
In other team news, Ben McKay is back for Essendon in the Dreamtime at the 'G match after being omitted for the past fortnight, while Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore is in for Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd game.
He is one of four changes for the Magpies, with Darcy Cameron also back after missing last week with an ankle issue.
Geelong is unchanged for Saturday's top four shootout against ladder leading Sydney, with the Swans naming Caiden Cleary for just his second game of 2026.
Gold Coast has regained Ben Long (ankle) and Sam Clohesy (suspension) to face North Melbourne on Saturday.
Brisbane will be without injured Ryan Lester and are still missing veteran Dayne Zorko, who was a late scratching last week with "soreness", but have regained premiership forward Ty Gallop.
The Power have recalled Todd Marshall to bolster their key defensive stocks against the Blues.
In Sunday's final match, the Bulldogs have named James O'Donnell to face Narrm at Marvel Stadium.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.45pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: M.Lefau, J.Alger
Out: C.Gray (hamstring), L.Fawcett (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: B.McKay, J.Gresham, M.Guelfi, T.Edwards
Out: N.Cox (omitted), W.Setterfield (omitted), P.Wright (knee), J.Nguyen (omitted)
Walyalup v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: C.Wagner
Out: C.Serong (calf)
EURO-YROKE
In: M.Wood
Out: J.Higgins (knee)
SATURDAY, MAY 23
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Hardeman
Out: T.Blamires (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: B.Long, S.Clohesy
Out: L.Weller (hamstring), W.Graham (concussion)
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: Nil
SYDNEY
In: C.Cleary, T.Hanily
Out: H.Cunningham (omitted), B.Cootee (omitted)
Collingwood v Waalitj Marawar at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Moore, P.Lipinski, S.Pendlebury, D.Cameron
Out: J.Buller (omitted), O.Steene (knee), W.Parker (omitted), A.Anderson (omitted)
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: B.Allan
Out: J.Hutchinson (hamstring)
Yartapuulti v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
YARTAPUULTI
In: T.Marshall, J.Wehr, J.Lai
Out: L.Jones (concussion), W.Lorenz (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted)
CARLTON
In: W.Derksen, T.Byrne, F.Young
Out: J.Weitering (calf tightness), O.Hollands (ankle), Z.Williams (managed)
SUNDAY, MAY 24
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Buckley, C.Brown, C.Stone, O.Hannaford
Out: R.Angwin (hand)
BRISBANE
In: T.Gallop, L.Beecken, Z.Zakostelsky, W.McLachlan, S.Brain
Out: R.Lester (calf), C.Curtin (omitted)
Western Bulldogs v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Cleary, J.O'Donnell, L.Jaques, J.Croft, A.Treloar
Out: J.Busslinger (shoulder), B.Williams (hamstring)
NARRM
In: C.Windsor, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield
Out: Nil