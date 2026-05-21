Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 11 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Willem Duursma in action during the match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE BYE rounds are almost upon us, leaving Fantasy coaches preparing for the best-18 period.

But with forced trades largely avoided, it’s also a chance to move on rookies who have done their job.

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It's little surprise to see Tom Blamires (DEF/MID, $579,000), Willem Duursma (MID, $745,000) and Milan Murdock (MID, $657,000) as the most traded out players.

And coaches are targeting big premiums, including Geelong star Bailey Smith (MID, $1,164,000).

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 11 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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