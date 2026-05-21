Weighing up his future, Jed Walter has made the most of his chances after injury opened the door for more regular AFL opportunities

Jed Walter kicks a goal for Gold Coast against Yartapuulti in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick reckons Gold Coast key forward Jed Walter is earning his trust as the exciting key forward ponders his future and seizes the moment.

The 20-year-old is off contract beyond this season, yet to re-sign since the Perth-born, Gold Coast-raised talent was taken with pick No.3 in the 2023 draft.

He played 14 AFL games in 2024 and 16 last year but has managed just five of 10 this season, battling for opportunities in a forward line led by Ben King that now also includes Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Injuries have opened the door for chances though, with Ugle-Hagan (ankle) scratched from last week's Darwin clash against Yartapuulti after taking a chunk of turf with the final kick of captain's run.

"The ground was soft and he took out a massive chunk, luckily he didn't break it to be honest," Hardwick said of Ugle-Hagan, who won't play on Saturday against North Melbourne.

Walter kicked an equal career-high three goals against the Power and was highly disruptive in the forward line to show why rival clubs are circling.

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"We love the kid, our fans love the kid and we've always known what this guy can be ... he probably is playing at the vast majority of other sides," Hardwick said, acknowledging Walter's likely frustrations.

"But we've been relatively successful over this short period and it does take some time to earn your place in that side and trust is earned.

"And he's working his way through that, he's become better every year and we'd love him to stay.

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"We've got a number of guys in that position, so he's going to assess his options."

Fellow tall Ethan Reed (knee) and Will Graham (concussion) will also miss the Kangaroos clash, that comes before a bye, while Hardwick indicated rucks Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts would both line up again.