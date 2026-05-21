Brad Scott says he isn't taking much notice of the scrutiny on him after the Bombers' poor start to the season

Brad Scott during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAD Scott isn't interested in external concerns over his future as Essendon coach ahead of a crunch clash with Richmond in the annual Dreamtime At The 'G feature match.

The Bombers (1-9) are under intense scrutiny after a horror first half against Fremantle last week, and are desperate to end a five-match losing streak when they meet the last-placed Tigers on Friday night.

A large crowd is expected as the sides celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round with their showpiece event.

Matthew Lloyd turned up the heat on Essendon this week on AFL.com.au's Access, saying a lack of effort from senior players had left his former club in "crisis".

The goal-kicking legend also said he would "hate to think what happens" in terms of Scott's tenure if the Bombers were to lose to Richmond.

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But Scott, who is contracted to the end of next season, insists he isn't taking much notice of the scrutiny.

"It is not and has never been about me. Quite frankly, it just doesn't faze me," Scott told reporters on Thursday.

"I just don't live in that space. I don't think about it.

"I've been in this game for over 30 years and I understand how things work and what people choose to talk about, and what people are interested in.

"And people can be interested in that - it just doesn't interest me."

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Essendon has managed just one victory in almost a full year, with that period featuring an unwanted club record-equalling 17 consecutive losses.

A surprise win over Melbourne in Gather Round provided brief respite, but the Bombers have since lost five successive games by an average margin of 41 points.

Lloyd said upcoming clashes with struggling Richmond and Waalitj Marawar are matches Essendon simply has to win, but Scott insists those fixtures are no more important than any others.

"We want to go out and win every single game we play," Scott said.

"That's the objective and that's been a real challenge for us, clearly, for a whole host of reasons over the last 18 months.

"But we just spend so much time trying to get players in the frame of mind that they need to focus on the task at hand this week.

"We don't look any further ahead than that."

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Essendon suffered a huge blow when Peter Wright (knee) was sidelined this week, but Scott believes Nick Bryan is ready to step into the void after two games on returning from his own knee injury.

"Nick Bryan has been on limited game time but now he's ready to shoulder more of that No.1 ruck load anyway," Scott said.

"So we think we've got Bryan to step into that role that Peter was playing but there's no point denying the fact that he'll be a loss to us, because he's been really good."