Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Reuben Ginbey, Jake Riccardi and Michael Voss. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

EAGLE SET TO SIGN

WEST Coast young gun Reuben Ginbey is set to put pen to paper on an extension at the Eagles through to free agency.

Ginbey is signed until the end of 2027, but is closing in on a three-year deal on top of that which will take him through to the end of 2030.

That's when the exciting 21-year-old would be eligible for free agency for the first time, having joined the club as a top-10 pick at the 2022 draft.

The impending agreement would make Ginbey the longest-signed Eagle.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au reported in March that the Eagles were keen to lock away Ginbey past next year and talks have progressed.

He has quickly become a key part of West Coast's future and is considered a potential skipper-in-waiting at the club, with his fierce attack on the ball and athleticism adding to the Eagles' back half.

He has played 73 games so far in his career, missing only six games since making his debut in round one of 2023. – Callum Twomey

WHO HAS MID-SEASON PICKS?

COLLINGWOOD, West Coast, Melbourne and Port Adelaide are among the clubs that could use multiple picks at next Tuesday night's mid-season draft, with recruiters tipping around 12-16 selections to be made.

There are currently 10 clubs able to open list spots for the mid-year rookie intake, though teams are still able to create vacancies across the weekend should they suffer season-ending injuries in the upcoming round of fixtures.

Collingwood (Reef McInnes and Oscar Steene), West Coast (Deven Robertson and Jacob Newton), Melbourne (Jai Culley and Tom Campbell) and Port Adelaide (Ollie Lord and Ivan Soldo) all have multiple list spots available.

The Eagles are unlikely to create more vacancies, despite long-term injuries sustained by the likes of Sam Allen and Jamie Cripps, having already received four additional rookie spots in pre-season as part of an AFL assistance package.

Richmond has one spot available courtesy of Josh Gibcus' injury and will weigh up creating more given the club's significant injury list, many of which loom as long-term issues, though the Tigers remain unlikely to use more than one pick.

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St Kilda, Hawthorn and Adelaide are all currently slated to use one pick courtesy of leftover list spots from pre-season, but Greater Western Sydney is still seen as unlikely to use a pick to replace the injured Tom Green. Essendon on Wednesday moved Brayden Fiorini (back) to the inactive list to open up a pick.

The Western Bulldogs are the other team with a confirmed selection to replace Sam Darcy, with a decision to also be made on Riley Garcia with his hamstring setback, North Melbourne (Blake Thredgold) has been tipped to create a list vacancy before Monday's lodgement deadline.

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Brisbane, Gold Coast and Fremantle don't currently have a spot available, while Geelong and Sydney are unlikely to create a mid-season pick despite Harley Barker and Max King respectively both expected to be sidelined for much of the season.

Carlton has weighed up whether to move young defender Harry O'Farrell to its long-term injury list, but is currently viewed as being unlikely to take a selection into next week's rookie draft. – Riley Beveridge

GIANTS FORWARDS TOSS UP OFFERS

JAKE Riccardi is weighing a contract offer from Greater Western Sydney as one of three key forwards at the club deciding on his future beyond 2026.

The Giants have tabled a two-year offer to veteran Jesse Hogan and a multi-year deal to Riccardi, while Max Gruzewski is also uncontracted at the end of this season.

The club is facing a key forward squeeze, with the future of the three goalkickers all linked to the other, as the Giants toss up the best mix alongside former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman in attack.

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Riccardi has kicked 12 goals from eight games this year in a ruck-forward role, while Gruzewski has managed eight goals from six appearances.

However, Gruzewski's only extended runs in the side have come when Cadman dealt with a pelvis injury earlier in the season and when Hogan has been sidelined by quad and hip problems.

The Giants are yet to have started contract talks with the 21-year-old Gruzewski, with rival clubs circling the 192cm forward. – Riley Beveridge

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VOSS' NEXT MOVE

THE NEXT move for Michael Voss isn't far away, with the departed Carlton coach already in advanced discussions about a commentary role at the end of the season.

Voss has previously been in the media between his coaching roles and looks likely to continue that towards the back end of this year with strong talks already underway to lock him into a media role at a key broadcaster.

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The now former Blues coach also stepped into a TV commentary position following his glittering playing career at Brisbane, with the expectation he is on deck for the finals series later this year.

Voss, who tallied more than 500 games as a player and senior coach, spoke to AFL.com.au last week on the day of his exit at Carlton. – Callum Twomey

BULLDOG GAINS INTEREST

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Arty Jones is attracting interest from across the competition after an eye-catching start to 2026.

The 22-year-old served a long apprenticeship at Footscray in the VFL and played in the premiership last year, but has become a regular fixture in Luke Beveridge's team around a concussion and hamstring strain to start the year.

West Coast is understood to be among a handful of clubs in the market for a small forward that are monitoring his contract situation.

The Western Bulldogs have tabled a contract extension to Jones, but the West Australian is yet to put pen to paper.

Jones impressed after being picked in the final round of 2025, then earned a spot in Opening Round after strong pre-season form and has produced a few of the best performances of his career in 2026.

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The Mt Barker product kicked three goals against Essendon in round three before the hamstring strain just after half-time. Then Jones had nine score involvements, including two goal assists against Fremantle, before making an impact in the win over Port Adelaide.

Malcolm Rosas jnr attracted interest from a handful of clubs late last season after being encouraged by Gold Coast to assess his options, then chose Sydney over Richmond.

Jones is attracting a similar level of early interest, but unlike the Rosas jnr situation, the Western Bulldogs want to lock away Jones sooner rather than later and remain confident that he will stay at the Whitten Oval. – Josh Gabelich

MCGUANE ON MID-SEASON RADAR

TOM McGuane has garnered interest ahead of next week's mid-season rookie draft, with the Footscray VFL prospect meeting with Hawthorn recently.

McGuane, the son of former Collingwood star Mick, has been playing at local level before stepping up to play with the Bulldogs' VFL side last week.

He gathered 20 disposals and four inside-50s in the Dogs' clash, having also trained at Adelaide over the summer through the pre-season supplemental selection period window.

The 18-year-old last year was overlooked by the Pies as a father-son but has remained driven for his opportunity at the top level.

Tom McGuane completes the AFL agility test during the Coates League Boys Testing Day at Bundha Sports Centre on March 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaxon Artemis has firmed to be a very early selection at the mid-season draft, with Richmond strongly linked, while Geelong VFL tall defender Kye Annand has become a player with hot interest in the lead up to next Tuesday's draft with a stack of interest and interviews.

Ollie Griffin and Nick Staropoli are among the leading contenders from the Talent League, with Essendon among the clubs to consider Calder Cannons product Staropoli, while North Melbourne VFL prospect Xavier Bamert is also considered a very strong chance to get taken when names are called. – Callum Twomey

COMPETITION COMMITTEE REMAINS ON RADAR

THE AFL remains committed to bringing back its competition committee, despite not adding any figures to the panel nearly a year after it was reintroduced.

The League announced on June 17 last year that the competition committee – comprising key people from headquarters, clubs and the AFL Commission – would be returning after a three-year hiatus.

However, nearly 12 months past then the committee has not had any members added, with new football boss Greg Swann starting in his role and taking ownership of key football decisions and Tom Harley also joining the League as chief operating officer.

Tom Harley during the Gather Round Media Opportunity at Norwood Oval, April 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL says it remains committed to bringing back the competition committee.

First established in 2018, the committee assisted the AFL executive and Commission with decisions on current and future issues for the game.

The working group included the likes of key players such as Patrick Dangerfield, Jacob Weitering and Stephen Coniglio when it last existed in 2022, with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, football bosses Chris Davies and Alan Richardson, former presidents Peggy O'Neal, Colin Carter and Eddie McGuire and a number of AFL officials also in the group. – Callum Twomey

ROO TO MAKE LOCAL DEBUT

NORTH Melbourne's category B rookie Lachy Brewer has been cleared to play for Caulfield Grammarians in the Victorian Amateurs football league this season as the ex-basketballer builds up his football program.

Brewer signed with the Roos in March, having played division one college basketball for Sacremento State and Idaho State in recent seasons.

Lachy Brewer playing basketball for Sacramento State, 2024-2025 season. Picture: Sacramento State

But rather than be thrown into VFL level, the Roos have worked with the Caulfield Grammarians to have Brewer develop with them at stages for the rest of the season, with his first appearance set to come this Saturday.

He will swap the blue and white Roos guernsey for the blue and white Grammarians colours and is expected to play a number of games to help build his craft as a longer-term project for North.

The Roos have close ties with Caulfield Grammar through coach Alastair Clarkson, whose son Matthew plays for the club.

Clubs have previously used the amateurs competition to help build the game time and growth of Category B rookies, with Richmond's Oliver Hayes-Brown making his debut for Richmond after playing with Old Ivanhoe Grammarians. – Callum Twomey