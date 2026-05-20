The Saints are ready for a huge test when they make the trip to Perth to take on the Dockers

Hugo Garcia and Mattaes Phillipou celebrate a goal during Euro-Yroke's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

EURO-YROKE faces an "audit" against the hottest team in the competition when it faces Walyalup, and coach Ross Lyon is bullish about his side's bottom line.

The Dockers have won nine straight, equalling the club record that was set in 2006, and also when Lyon was coaching them in 2015.

Euro-Yroke is mid-table with a 5-5 record, but all its wins have been against teams currently below it on the ladder. Beating the Dockers would be a massive scalp.

But the Saints will have to do it without forward Jack Higgins, ruled out with a knee injury. It's another addition to their injury list that also features Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Max King, Liam Ryan and Mitch Owens.

Euro-Yroke's new-look ruck duo of Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall will come up against Luke Jackson, who is the latest unicorn in the AFL, according to Lyon, for his variety of skills.

"They don't seem to have a weakness ... we're looking forward to the challenge," Lyon said of Friday night's clash at Optus Stadium.

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"We've travelled well, our game is coming together ... we're looking forward to the audit.

"We have a firm belief that we're going to be in the game.

"Our stoppage work is very good, and clearly Rowan and 'TDK' as a combination are important to that – but we come up against a unicorn."

Despite Wanganeen-Milera's buoyant mood, Lyon said there was no way they were going to risk him against Walyalup as he recovers from a calf muscle injury.

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"If you get a chronic calf, you're gone ... you have to be cautious with them," Lyon said.

Lyon was surprised when told the Dockers racked up a nine-game winning streak under him in 2015.

"Was it only nine? It felt like 13 ... it doesn't matter," he said.

"I've coached 18 in a row, 20 in a row (in his first stint at Euro-Yroke) and we fell short on Grand Final day.

Ross Lyon speaks to his players during St Kilda's clash with Adelaide in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"You'd prefer to be 9-1, but you're only as a good as your next moment ... you have to start again."

Asked how it would feel to end his old club's streak, Lyon said it was "irrelevant".

During Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Lyon was asked about how to fix the declining number of Indigenous players.

"There's a lot of talk – it probably needs more action," he said.

Lyon wants more work done at the most basic grassroots level, before emerging players are identified for talent academies.

"Indigenous players out-perform their backgrounds by a long way," he said.