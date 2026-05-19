Oscar Steene during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG, May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test Sid Draper Jaw TBC Mark Keane Leg 1-2 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Crows need to make a decision on their tall forwards after the smaller structure worked well against North Melbourne, with Riley Thilthorpe available this week after being managed with back soreness. Veteran Taylor Walker is also pushing to return from a hamstring injury and conceded this week that he could be overlooked at selection with Toby Murray performing well. Callum Ah Chee is available after overcoming hamstring issues and would be a timely replacement for Cumming, but time in the SANFL to build continuity would also benefit the dual premiership Lion. Mitch Hinge is available after recovering from a hamstring injury. Young midfielder Sid Draper will meet an oral surgeon this week after undergoing surgery for a broken jaw, with a timeline for his return to be determined. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 8-10 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 10-12 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion 1 week Jarrod Berry Calf Test Ty Gallop Hamstring Test Eric Hipwood Knee 3 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 3 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 5-6 weeks Reece Torrent Ankle 6-8 weeks Dayne Zorko Soreness Test Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The cavalry could be back for the Lions as they face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. Zorko should return, while Gallop is likely to join him. Berry is still a little iffy, but listed as a test and whether it's two or three inclusions, Brisbane looks stronger with those faces back. Zorko's return would likely come at the expense of Jimmy Tunstill, with Cody Curtin to make way for Gallop and either Sam Marshall or Conor McKenna on the fringe with any further changes. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Ollie Hollands Ankle 3-4 weeks Cooper Lord Concussion 1-2 weeks Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Adam Saad Hamstring Test Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will be without Ollie Hollands for much of the next month, though Saad could replace him for Saturday night's clash against the Power if he makes it through a fitness test later this week. Blake Acres (34 disposals, one goal) could also come back into contention on the wing after a strong recent run in the VFL, while Flynn Young was the carryover emergency at AFL level last week. Forward pair Ashton Moir (12 disposals, four goals) and Talor Byrne (13 disposals, three goals) were also among the best in the VFL, while father-son Ben Camporeale (31 disposals, six clearances) was solid and should get an opportunity at some point in the back half of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran AC joint 2-4 weeks Pat Lipinski Concussion Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Tim Membrey Hamstring Test Darcy Moore Concussion Test Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Oscar Steene Knee Season Lachie Sullivan Concussion Test Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Darcy Cameron trained fully on Tuesday and has been cleared to return against West Coast on Saturday in a significant boost for the Magpies after Steene tore his ACL against Sydney last Friday night. Lipinski and Moore are still yet to clear concussion protocols, while Membrey will also need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to return against the Eagles. Sam Swadling impressed again in the VFL with 39 touches to keep his hand up for a debut. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Clarke Foot 2 weeks Saad El-Hawli Collarbone 1 week Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 1 week Zak Johnson Foot TBC Isaac Kako Back 5 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Liam McMahon Ankle 3-5 weeks Jordan Ridley Calf 1 week Dyson Sharp Shoulder 4-5 weeks Rhys Unwin Hamstring 4-6 weeks Peter Wright Knee TBC Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers have been dealt another injury blow with Wright sidelined ahead of the Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond. Essendon had a bye in the VFL, but desperately need to add some ground-level options up forward, with Jade Gresham and Hussien El Achkar having pushed their case at state league level. Elijah Tsatas and Harrison Jones were also good in the VFL last time out. The Bombers may need ruck reinforcements in Wright's absence if Nick Bryan isn't ready for more game time yet, with Lachie Blakiston moving from defence, opening the door for a Ben McKay recall, or Vigo Visentini coming in, options, while Tom Edwards could bolster the forward line. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Calf 1-2 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Face Test Alex Pearce Knee 1-2 weeks Sam Sturt Knee/quad 5-6 weeks Corey Wagner Adductor Test Brandon Walker Concussion TBC Hayden Young Concussion 1 week Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Wagner was a key player in this Freo team before his injury and should come straight back in if cleared, with the midfielder completing a solid session over the weekend and poised to join main training on Wednesday. O'Meara is less certain given he has missed five matches, with the experienced midfielder training with a face guard. Bailey Banfield and Cooper Simpson are depth options in defence if changes are made, while wingman-turned-inside midfielder Jeremy Sharp produced terrific WAFL form before last week's general state-league bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jhye Clark Concussion TBC Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 3 weeks Jay Polkinghorne Foot 2-3 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Jake Kolodjashnij and James Worpel are set to return after being rested against the Lions. Meanwhile, Clark continues to progress through concussion protocols following a training incident two weeks ago, with the club monitoring his availability. Jack Bowes made a strong case for an immediate recall following his omission from the Grand Final rematch. Bowes dominated Geelong's VFL clash with 40 disposals, seven clearances, and two goals. In further good news, Jacob Molier successfully returned from a hamstring injury, collecting 10 disposals. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot TBC Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Will Graham Concussion TBC Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks Ben Long Ankle Test Ethan Read Knee 4-6 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Ankle 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Sam Clohesy is available after serving a two-match suspension, and he’d appear to be the perfect replacement for Weller. Long did some run-throughs at training on Tuesday in a sign his ankle is vastly improved from last week, although he’ll need to complete main training on Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Graham. Beau Addinsall and Jai Murray continue to impress in the VFL and could be in line for a debut if Long doesn’t get up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 2 weeks Cody Angove Hand 3 weeks Ryan Angwin Concussion Test Jack Buckley Hamstring Test Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip 1-3 weeks Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 5-8 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 6-8 weeks Harry Rowston Illness Test Logan Smith Knee TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Hogan has begun a reconditioning block for a hip pointer injury, sidelining him for the next one to three weeks, while a 6–8-week timeline has been set for O’Halloran following his syndesmosis surgery. Angwin is also back on the injury list after fracturing a knuckle in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. In better news, Angove is a test to play his first game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, with Rowston (knee infection) and Buckley (hamstring) also facing fitness tests to return. Meanwhile, Ollie Hannaford responded strongly to his omission, racking up 24 disposals, five clearances, and three goals in the VFL. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hamstring 2-4 weeks James Blanck Hamstring 4 weeks Jack Gunston Foot Test Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Will Day will play in the VFL on Friday night against Williamstown in his first game since not just the shoulder reconstruction in January, but the third bone stress issue in his foot back in August last year. Mabior Chol will return against Adelaide in Launceston on Thursday night, alongside Conor Nash, but Gunston didn’t train on Tuesday and is in doubt. Cam Nairn will make his debut for the Hawks after a strong block at Box Hill. Scrimshaw and Jarman Impey both trained away from the main group after injury concerns last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 6-8 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1-2 weeks Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Jake Melksham Ankle Test Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1-2 weeks Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Caleb Windsor Toe Test Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

A pair of key Demons have had unfortunate setbacks, with Lindsay and Salem both now expected to be sidelined until after the Demons' bye in round 16. Salem is still managing a foot fracture and is progressing slowly despite scans showing healing, while Lindsay has also been unable to step up to high-intensity running and agility work. Meanwhile, young defender Adams suffered a PCL injury at training and while he doesn't require surgery, he still faces a lengthy stint on the sideline. In better news, the Dees could have a double boost to face the Dogs, with both Melksham and Windsor pushing to return pending fitness tests later in the week. Journeyman Tom Campbell announced his retirement last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Zac Banch Hamstring 2 weeks Zac Fisher Hamstring Test Josh Goater Calf Test Robert Hansen jnr Adductor Test Tom Powell Groin 2-4 weeks River Stevens Knee 2-3 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be without Powell again, after he suffered a setback in the VFL over the weekend. Riley Hardeman would surely be a chance to make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's clash against the Suns after being the carryover emergency at AFL level last week. Lachy Dovaston (13 disposals, two goals) was a strong performer in the reserves and could also be set for a recall in the seniors. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 7-9 weeks Lachie Jones Concussion TBC Josh Lai Concussion Test Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 1-3 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 3-5 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 7-9 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 11-13 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Barring any last-minute mishaps, the Power will regain Lai for Saturday night’s match against Carlton at Adelaide Oval in a straight swap for Jones. Tom Cochrane had a blistering SANFL performance before a bye at the weekend to put his name in the frame, while Todd Marshall is still lurking should Josh Carr want to replace any tall timber. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee Test Harry Armstrong Foot 1-3 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone 1 week Tom Brown Arm 3-4 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 4-7 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring TBC Taj Hotton Hip 3-5 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 5-7 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Kane McAuliffe Achilles TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 3-4 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1 week Hugo Ralphsmith MCL 3-4 weeks Maurice Rioli Hamstring 1 week Tom Sims Foot Test Josh Smillie Quad TBC Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The troops are on their way, but they’re taking a slightly circuitous route. Mykelti Lefau is available after a week of management, but Gray will come out of the 23 with a “high-grade” hamstring strain. Alger is more likely than Sims to come into the AFL side if needed, given the surprising depth of key forwards, and the latter’s lengthy lay-off dating back to last season. Banks has returned to contact training after his broken collarbone, while Rioli will also come into the mix next week. Clarke is on the verge of returning to full training. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eamonn Armstrong Suspension 1 week Dan Butler Hamstring 1 week Hunter Clark Knee TBC Jack Higgins Knee Test Kye Fincher Foot 5 weeks Max King Hamstring 4-5 weeks Mitch Owens Calf 2 weeks Liam Ryan Calf 2 weeks Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf 2 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Owens will miss another two games after missing the win over Richmond with a calf strain, joining Wanganeen-Milera on the sidelines with the same injury. Higgins will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dealing with a knee issue on Sunday at Marvel Stadium. Ryan is still a fortnight away from returning. Mason Wood went back to VFL level and starred with three goals from 28 disposals to demand an immediate recall, while Tobie Travaglia collected 26 touches. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 5 weeks Riak Andrew Quad 10 weeks Ned Bowman Calf Test Braeden Campbell Leg 8 weeks Will Green Foot 5 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 6-8 weeks Liam Hetherton Back 6 months Max King Back 3 months Dane Rampe Calf 4 weeks Matt Roberts Groin 2-4 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Rampe was managed last week against the Magpies, but subsequent testing on reported calf soreness has revealed a strain that will sideline him for the next four weeks. In better news on the injury front, Bowman will resume team training this week. Listed as a test, his return to play is planned once he successfully tolerates a full week of training load. Meanwhile, after being omitted from the senior side, Hayden McLean responded strongly by kicking two majors in Sydney’s VFL win over Collingwood. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring TBC Tyler Brockman Knee 2-3 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 5-6 weeks Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 3-5 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Test Deven Robertson Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Calf Test Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Cooper Duff-Tytler was rested last week against GWS and is a chance to return after freshening up. At least one change will be required after Hutchinson experienced hamstring awareness against the Giants, with subsequent scans revealing a strain. There was no WAFL game due to the state game against the SANFL, but Bo Allan is available and Elijah Hewett showed form as an onballer the week prior to press his case for a recall. Young midfielder Tom Gross has been a consistent performer at WAFL level. Gun recruit Brandon Starcevich will play minutes in the WAFL this week in his first step towards an AFL return after recovering from a calf injury. On the injury front, key defender Harry Edwards is in great spirits around the club as he works through concussion protocols, with the Eagles prioritising his care before considering the next football steps. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Concussion TBC Riley Garcia Knee TBC Luke Kennedy Concussion TBC Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee TBC James O'Donnell Hamstring Test Zac Walker Concussion TBC Cody Weightman Knee 1-3 weeks Bailey Williams Hamstring 5-7 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

O’Donnell is on track to return against the Demons this weekend ahead of a daunting match-up against Max Gawn. Williams rarely misses but won’t return for at least five weeks after suffering a nasty hamstring strain against Carlton. Garcia is facing months on the sidelines with another bad hamstring injury, while Weightman is closing in on a return for the first time since the 2024 elimination final. - Josh Gabelich