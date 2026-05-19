Oscar Steene during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG, May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test
Sid Draper Jaw TBC
Mark Keane Leg 1-2 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Crows need to make a decision on their tall forwards after the smaller structure worked well against North Melbourne, with Riley Thilthorpe available this week after being managed with back soreness. Veteran Taylor Walker is also pushing to return from a hamstring injury and conceded this week that he could be overlooked at selection with Toby Murray performing well. Callum Ah Chee is available after overcoming hamstring issues and would be a timely replacement for Cumming, but time in the SANFL to build continuity would also benefit the dual premiership Lion. Mitch Hinge is available after recovering from a hamstring injury. Young midfielder Sid Draper will meet an oral surgeon this week after undergoing surgery for a broken jaw, with a timeline for his return to be determined. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Foot 8-10 weeks
Dan Annable Shoulder 10-12 weeks
Noah Answerth Concussion 1 week
Jarrod Berry Calf Test
Ty Gallop Hamstring Test
Eric Hipwood Knee 3 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 3 weeks
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Henry Smith Foot 5-6 weeks
Reece Torrent Ankle 6-8 weeks
Dayne Zorko Soreness Test
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The cavalry could be back for the Lions as they face Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. Zorko should return, while Gallop is likely to join him. Berry is still a little iffy, but listed as a test and whether it's two or three inclusions, Brisbane looks stronger with those faces back. Zorko's return would likely come at the expense of Jimmy Tunstill, with Cody Curtin to make way for Gallop and either Sam Marshall or Conor McKenna on the fringe with any further changes. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC
Ollie Hollands Ankle 3-4 weeks
Cooper Lord Concussion 1-2 weeks
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Adam Saad Hamstring Test
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will be without Ollie Hollands for much of the next month, though Saad could replace him for Saturday night's clash against the Power if he makes it through a fitness test later this week. Blake Acres (34 disposals, one goal) could also come back into contention on the wing after a strong recent run in the VFL, while Flynn Young was the carryover emergency at AFL level last week. Forward pair Ashton Moir (12 disposals, four goals) and Talor Byrne (13 disposals, three goals) were also among the best in the VFL, while father-son Ben Camporeale (31 disposals, six clearances) was solid and should get an opportunity at some point in the back half of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Cochran AC joint 2-4 weeks
Pat Lipinski Concussion Test
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Tim Membrey Hamstring Test
Darcy Moore Concussion Test
Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Lachie Sullivan Concussion Test
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Darcy Cameron trained fully on Tuesday and has been cleared to return against West Coast on Saturday in a significant boost for the Magpies after Steene tore his ACL against Sydney last Friday night. Lipinski and Moore are still yet to clear concussion protocols, while Membrey will also need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to return against the Eagles. Sam Swadling impressed again in the VFL with 39 touches to keep his hand up for a debut. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Angus Clarke Foot 2 weeks
Saad El-Hawli Collarbone 1 week
Brayden Fiorini Back TBC
Lewis Hayes Knee 1 week
Zak Johnson Foot TBC
Isaac Kako Back 5 weeks
Nic Martin Knee Season
Liam McMahon Ankle 3-5 weeks
Jordan Ridley Calf 1 week
Dyson Sharp Shoulder 4-5 weeks
Rhys Unwin Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Peter Wright Knee TBC
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers have been dealt another injury blow with Wright sidelined ahead of the Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond. Essendon had a bye in the VFL, but desperately need to add some ground-level options up forward, with Jade Gresham and Hussien El Achkar having pushed their case at state league level. Elijah Tsatas and Harrison Jones were also good in the VFL last time out. The Bombers may need ruck reinforcements in Wright's absence if Nick Bryan isn't ready for more game time yet, with Lachie Blakiston moving from defence, opening the door for a Ben McKay recall, or Vigo Visentini coming in, options, while Tom Edwards could bolster the forward line. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sean Darcy Calf 1-2 weeks
Jaeger O'Meara Face Test
Alex Pearce Knee 1-2 weeks
Sam Sturt Knee/quad 5-6 weeks
Corey Wagner Adductor Test
Brandon Walker Concussion TBC
Hayden Young Concussion 1 week
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Wagner was a key player in this Freo team before his injury and should come straight back in if cleared, with the midfielder completing a solid session over the weekend and poised to join main training on Wednesday. O'Meara is less certain given he has missed five matches, with the experienced midfielder training with a face guard. Bailey Banfield and Cooper Simpson are depth options in defence if changes are made, while wingman-turned-inside midfielder Jeremy Sharp produced terrific WAFL form before last week's general state-league bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Jhye Clark Concussion TBC
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 3 weeks
Jay Polkinghorne Foot 2-3 weeks
Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Jake Kolodjashnij and James Worpel are set to return after being rested against the Lions. Meanwhile, Clark continues to progress through concussion protocols following a training incident two weeks ago, with the club monitoring his availability. Jack Bowes made a strong case for an immediate recall following his omission from the Grand Final rematch. Bowes dominated Geelong's VFL clash with 40 disposals, seven clearances, and two goals. In further good news, Jacob Molier successfully returned from a hamstring injury, collecting 10 disposals. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Davies Foot TBC
Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks
Will Graham Concussion TBC
Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks
Ben Long Ankle Test
Ethan Read Knee 4-6 weeks
Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Ankle 1-3 weeks
Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Sam Clohesy is available after serving a two-match suspension, and he’d appear to be the perfect replacement for Weller. Long did some run-throughs at training on Tuesday in a sign his ankle is vastly improved from last week, although he’ll need to complete main training on Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Graham. Beau Addinsall and Jai Murray continue to impress in the VFL and could be in line for a debut if Long doesn’t get up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Ankle 2 weeks
Cody Angove Hand 3 weeks
Ryan Angwin Concussion Test
Jack Buckley Hamstring Test
Tom Green Knee Season
Jesse Hogan Hip 1-3 weeks
Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Nick Madden Knee 5-8 weeks
Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 6-8 weeks
Harry Rowston Illness Test
Logan Smith Knee TBC
Sam Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Nathan Wardius Knee TBC
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Hogan has begun a reconditioning block for a hip pointer injury, sidelining him for the next one to three weeks, while a 6–8-week timeline has been set for O’Halloran following his syndesmosis surgery. Angwin is also back on the injury list after fracturing a knuckle in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. In better news, Angove is a test to play his first game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, with Rowston (knee infection) and Buckley (hamstring) also facing fitness tests to return. Meanwhile, Ollie Hannaford responded strongly to his omission, racking up 24 disposals, five clearances, and three goals in the VFL. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Hamstring 2-4 weeks
James Blanck Hamstring 4 weeks
Jack Gunston Foot Test
Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Will Day will play in the VFL on Friday night against Williamstown in his first game since not just the shoulder reconstruction in January, but the third bone stress issue in his foot back in August last year. Mabior Chol will return against Adelaide in Launceston on Thursday night, alongside Conor Nash, but Gunston didn’t train on Tuesday and is in doubt. Cam Nairn will make his debut for the Hawks after a strong block at Box Hill. Scrimshaw and Jarman Impey both trained away from the main group after injury concerns last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Knee 6-8 weeks
Jai Culley Knee Season
Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1-2 weeks
Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks
Shane McAdam Achilles TBC
Jake Melksham Ankle Test
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Caleb Windsor Toe Test
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

A pair of key Demons have had unfortunate setbacks, with Lindsay and Salem both now expected to be sidelined until after the Demons' bye in round 16. Salem is still managing a foot fracture and is progressing slowly despite scans showing healing, while Lindsay has also been unable to step up to high-intensity running and agility work. Meanwhile, young defender Adams suffered a PCL injury at training and while he doesn't require surgery, he still faces a lengthy stint on the sideline. In better news, the Dees could have a double boost to face the Dogs, with both Melksham and Windsor pushing to return pending fitness tests later in the week. Journeyman Tom Campbell announced his retirement last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Zac Banch Hamstring 2 weeks
Zac Fisher Hamstring Test
Josh Goater Calf Test
Robert Hansen jnr Adductor Test
Tom Powell Groin 2-4 weeks
River Stevens Knee 2-3 weeks
Blake Thredgold Foot TBC
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be without Powell again, after he suffered a setback in the VFL over the weekend. Riley Hardeman would surely be a chance to make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's clash against the Suns after being the carryover emergency at AFL level last week. Lachy Dovaston (13 disposals, two goals) was a strong performer in the reserves and could also be set for a recall in the seniors. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miles Bergman Toe 7-9 weeks
Lachie Jones Concussion TBC
Josh Lai Concussion Test
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Groin 1-3 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 3-5 weeks
Connor Rozee Hamstring 7-9 weeks
Josh Sinn Shoulder 11-13 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Barring any last-minute mishaps, the Power will regain Lai for Saturday night’s match against Carlton at Adelaide Oval in a straight swap for Jones. Tom Cochrane had a blistering SANFL performance before a bye at the weekend to put his name in the frame, while Todd Marshall is still lurking should Josh Carr want to replace any tall timber. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jasper Alger Knee Test
Harry Armstrong Foot 1-3 weeks
Sam Banks Collarbone 1 week
Tom Brown Arm 3-4 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL 4-7 weeks
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring TBC
Taj Hotton Hip 3-5 weeks
Sam Lalor Achilles 5-7 weeks
Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC
Kane McAuliffe Achilles TBC
Toby Nankervis Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Zane Peucker Ankle 3-4 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf 1 week
Hugo Ralphsmith MCL 3-4 weeks
Maurice Rioli Hamstring 1 week
Tom Sims Foot Test
Josh Smillie Quad TBC
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

The troops are on their way, but they’re taking a slightly circuitous route. Mykelti Lefau is available after a week of management, but Gray will come out of the 23 with a “high-grade” hamstring strain. Alger is more likely than Sims to come into the AFL side if needed, given the surprising depth of key forwards, and the latter’s lengthy lay-off dating back to last season. Banks has returned to contact training after his broken collarbone, while Rioli will also come into the mix next week. Clarke is on the verge of returning to full training. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Eamonn Armstrong Suspension 1 week
Dan Butler Hamstring 1 week
Hunter Clark Knee TBC
Jack Higgins Knee Test
Kye Fincher Foot 5 weeks
Max King Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Mitch Owens Calf 2 weeks
Liam Ryan Calf 2 weeks
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf 2 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Owens will miss another two games after missing the win over Richmond with a calf strain, joining Wanganeen-Milera on the sidelines with the same injury. Higgins will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dealing with a knee issue on Sunday at Marvel Stadium. Ryan is still a fortnight away from returning. Mason Wood went back to VFL level and starred with three goals from 28 disposals to demand an immediate recall, while Tobie Travaglia collected 26 touches. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 5 weeks
Riak Andrew Quad 10 weeks
Ned Bowman Calf Test
Braeden Campbell Leg 8 weeks
Will Green Foot 5 weeks
Errol Gulden Shoulder 6-8 weeks
Liam Hetherton Back 6 months
Max King Back 3 months
Dane Rampe Calf 4 weeks
Matt Roberts Groin 2-4 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Rampe was managed last week against the Magpies, but subsequent testing on reported calf soreness has revealed a strain that will sideline him for the next four weeks. In better news on the injury front, Bowman will resume team training this week. Listed as a test, his return to play is planned once he successfully tolerates a full week of training load. Meanwhile, after being omitted from the senior side, Hayden McLean responded strongly by kicking two majors in Sydney’s VFL win over Collingwood. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring TBC
Tyler Brockman Knee 2-3 weeks
Jamie Cripps Knee TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion TBC
Jack Graham Shoulder 5-6 weeks
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Archer Reid Knee Test
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Brandon Starcevich Calf Test
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

Cooper Duff-Tytler was rested last week against GWS and is a chance to return after freshening up. At least one change will be required after Hutchinson experienced hamstring awareness against the Giants, with subsequent scans revealing a strain. There was no WAFL game due to the state game against the SANFL, but Bo Allan is available and Elijah Hewett showed form as an onballer the week prior to press his case for a recall. Young midfielder Tom Gross has been a consistent performer at WAFL level. Gun recruit Brandon Starcevich will play minutes in the WAFL this week in his first step towards an AFL return after recovering from a calf injury. On the injury front, key defender Harry Edwards is in great spirits around the club as he works through concussion protocols, with the Eagles prioritising his care before considering the next football steps. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Tim English Concussion TBC
Riley Garcia Knee TBC
Luke Kennedy Concussion TBC
Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee TBC
James O'Donnell Hamstring Test
Zac Walker Concussion TBC
Cody Weightman Knee 1-3 weeks
Bailey Williams Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: May 19, 2026

In the mix

O’Donnell is on track to return against the Demons this weekend ahead of a daunting match-up against Max Gawn. Williams rarely misses but won’t return for at least five weeks after suffering a nasty hamstring strain against Carlton. Garcia is facing months on the sidelines with another bad hamstring injury, while Weightman is closing in on a return for the first time since the 2024 elimination final. - Josh Gabelich