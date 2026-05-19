Brodie Grundy marks the ball during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at SCG, on May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was a very familiar name sitting on top of the leaderboard again, with the Ruck Pig himself, Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,093M), reminding everyone exactly how a snout is earned after posting a monster round-high 161.

He hit that untouchable level only a handful of players can reach, piling up 34 disposals, five marks, four tackles, a goal and a ridiculous 46 hitouts. Aside from last week's disappointing 54, Grundy had been on an absolute heater with five straight scores of 116 or better before delivering his season best.

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Another regular among the top scorers, Bailey Smith (MID, $1,164M) lifted his season average to an elite 121.4 after a huge Thursday night display at the Gabba that rewarded coaches who trusted him with the VC.

The midfield jet collected 34 disposals, three marks, 11 tackles and two goals on his way to a season-high 157. He will be one to track closely this week after leaving the training track early with a shoulder complaint.

Nick Blakey (DEF, $834,000) ran riot off half-back against the Pies, producing his second ton of the season with 39 disposals, 10 marks and a goal. Next on the list came a pair of unexpected Eagles standouts, led by my trade-out two weeks ago, Bailey Williams (RUC/FWD, $690,000), who produced a career-best outing with 16 disposals, nine tackles, two goals and 41 hitouts for 141. Meanwhile, Harley Reid (MID, $759,000) was back to his explosive best, tearing apart the Giants with 34 disposals, eight tackles and two goals for 136.

Moving forward, it's time to make sure you are structured up well to navigate the byes. We are just one week away from the Crows, Roos, Power and Suns missing in round 12 which may leave some forward lines quite thin. In positive news, however, talented duo Jagga Smith (MID, $701,000) and Milan Murdock (MID, $657,000) should receive forward status by then for coaches who have held them.

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MOST TRADED IN

Jack Ison (MID, $264,000)

Charlie Banfield (MID/FWD, $259,000)

Harrison Oliver (DEF, $254,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1.093M)

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,164M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tom Blamires (DEF/MID, $579,000)

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $752,000)

Will Duursma (MID, $745,000)

Milan Murdock (MID, $657,000)

Sam Cumming (MID, $431,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Toby Murray (FWD, $452,000) +$82,000

James Trezise (MID, $600,000) +$66,000

John Noble (DEF, $991,000) +$65,000

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $491,000) +$65,000

Harley Reid (MID, $759,000) +$61,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Gryan Miers (FWD, $912,000) -$69,000

Bailey Williams (DEF/MID, $784,000) -$64,000

Mason Redman (DEF, $736,000) -$62,000

Mark Blicavs (RUC, $662,000) - $56,000

Matt Kennedy (MID, $849,000) -$51,000

Gryan Miers during the round 10 match between Geelong and Brisbane at The Gabba, on May 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Toby Murray (FWD, $452,000) -12

Jack Ison (MID, $264,000) -4

Charlie Banfield (MID/FWD, $259,000) 1

Bodie Ryan (DEF, $258,000) 3

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $491,000) 4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Gryan Miers (FWD, $912,000) 148

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,141M) 147

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $956,000) 138

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,039M) 138

Bailey Williams (DEF/MID, $784,000) 134

STOCKS UP

Jack Ison (MID, $264,000)

The exciting young Blue debuted with plenty of flair on his way to an impressive return of 67. He had 15 disposals, six marks and two goals which locks him into the best 23 moving forward and he has a BE of -4, making him a great cash cow to take into the byes.

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD,000)

It's a bit late, I know, especially given the 18-year-old has increased $173K since the start of the year. He is, however, in hot form since receiving a spike in CBAs and has a three-game average of 78 which lines up nicely next to a BE of four. He has a great fixture ahead with the Tigers this week, before taking on the Eagles, Blues and Dees which makes me think it's not too late.

Charlie Banfield (MID/FWD, $259,000)

The young Saint received high praise from his teammates following an impressive debut where he racked up a score of 60 which leaves him with a BE of just one. He did a bit of everything with 11 disposals, three marks, three tackles and a goal.

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Zach Merrett (MID, $1,018M)

The Bombers veteran is having a solid year by his standard but his soft fixture suggests he is about to turn it up a notch for his 10 per cent of coaches. He has a BE of 119 but is more than capable of blowing that out of the park vs the Tigers before backing up against the Eagles, Blues and Dees.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,093M)

The Ruck Pig showed last round why you need to have him and you don't want to take it on again this week given his match-up with the Cats, who give up plenty to opposition rucks. His BE of 107 actually indicates value given what he is likely to do at the Cattery.

STOCKS DOWN

Josh Rachele (FWD, $744,000)

After an exciting start to the season getting plenty of run through the middle, the CBAs have dried right up and so has the 23-year-old's scoring output. He has a five-game average of 68 and a BE of 89 leading into a tough match-up against the Hawks in Tassie.

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $752,000)

The 25-year-old has been absolutely sensational, increasing by $466K on the season while averaging 83 as the Crows' No.1 ruck. Unfortunately his scoring has slowed since he had managed minutes in the fourth quarter which has caused his BE to increase to 77. He will be double teamed this week before having the round 12 bye, so it is a great time to move him on, especially if you don't have Grundy.

Jack Steele (MID, $899,000)

After a hot start to the season, it has been anything but for the former Saint, despite his team's hot form. He is on a streak of five weeks without a triple-figure score and is averaging just 83 in that time. He is down $107K this season and has a BE of 117 heading into this week's match-up with the Dogs.

Jack Steele during the round 10 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Hawthorn at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Will Duursma (MID, $745,000)

The 18-year-old Eagle hasn't disappointed, averaging 79 while increasing $395K for the season. There is no rush for owners to trade him, however he has got himself within reach of a top line premium upgrade. He dropped in price for the first time this year on the weekend following his score of 70 and has a BE of 84 leading into his match-up with the Pies.

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $867,000)

After appearing as a prime forward trade target just a few weeks ago, the Hornet's scoring has dried up completely with a three-game average of just 66 which leaves him with a BE of 130. He has a nice match-up with the Blues in Adelaide which should be a nice platform to bounce back but his coaches are rightfully losing patience.

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