Waatlitj Marawar reached a new level of intensity in its Round 10 victory over Greater Western Sydney.

Willem Duursma attempts a tackle against GWS' Lachie Ash in Round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos.

WAALITJ Marawar produced one of the best pressure performances in the club's history against Greater Western Sydney in further evidence that the team is progressing its game style under coach Andrew McQualter.

The Eagles' third win of the season on Sunday was built on sustained pressure after quarter time that went to a new level in the final term as the team rattled on the final four goals of the game.

Champion Data stats revealed the Eagles' forward half pressure factor of 202 across the game was their second best on record as players chased, tackled and smothered their way to a much-needed win.

Their overall pressure of 232 in the fourth quarter was their sixth best on record for a single term, restricting the Giants to only six uncontested marks and seven inside 50s as their ball-movement dried up completely.

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McQualter said the amount of pressure the Eagles applied was "extraordinary", with fitness and predictability playing roles in the performance, particularly deep in quarters.

"Pressure gets built through multiple other phases in terms of predictability and knowing where the ball is going in an aerial contest, and all these different phases of the game actually help impact your pressure," the coach said.

"We just got it right more often than we have, and hopefully that becomes the norm for us, and it keeps fuelling the belief for these young players."

PRESSURE FACTOR R10

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 WCE 174 200 189 232 GWS 184 175 192 195

McQualter spoke last month about the need for Waalitj Marawar to apply pressure at a high level if they are going to be competitive in games after conceding a massive 146 marks to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round seven.

That number dropped dramatically against the Giants, who took only 57 marks – well below their season average of 88.3.

"We were able to restrict their marks and restrict their run and carry game," McQualter said.

"The Giants are the best back half ball movement team in the comp, so we had to put a lot of focus into that, as you can imagine, and as we do every week.

"But I just thought that the amount of pressure we applied on the on the ball carrier and our defence in general was at a high level, and it was fun to watch."

WEST COAST BEST PRESSURE QUARTERS 2026

Rnd Oppo Qtr PF 10 GWS Giants 4 232 1 Gold Coast Suns 3 210 10 GWS Giants 2 200 1 Gold Coast Suns 1 193 9 Melbourne 4 192

The lift in pressure against GWS was spearheaded by senior midfielder Tim Kelly, whose leadership has been highlighted this season by teammates, with the much-improved onballer laying seven tackles in his best return since late 2024.

While he was a superstar with the ball in a career-best game, midfielder Harley Reid was also prominent defensively, along with fellow No.1 Draft pick Willem Duursma.

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Ruckman Bailey Williams continued to solidify his role as the No.1 ruckman with a team-high nine tackles, while Milan Murdock was rewarded on the pressure scale for his lockdown job on dangerous half-back Lachie Whitfield.

WEST COAST v GWS GIANTS – PRESSURE POINTS