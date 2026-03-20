Mabior Chol celebrates a goal during the R2 match between Hawthorn and Sydney at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 2 match has been completed.

Two charges were laid and there was one incident requiring a detailed explanation.

Incident explained:

The incident involving Hawthorn’s Mabior Chol and the Sydney Swans' Nick Blakey from the Second Quarter of Thursday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. Blakey has possession of the ball and Chol approaches from behind, tackling Blakey to ground. It was the view of the MRO that Chol did not use excessive force in tackling Blakey and his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.