Callum Ah Chee will miss at least six weeks with a high-grade hamstring strain

Callum Ah Chee comes off injured during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE recruit Callum Ah Chee will miss at least the next six weeks after suffering another hamstring strain in Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Scans on Saturday revealed a high-grade hamstring strain in Ah Chee's second game for the Crows, following a move from Brisbane last November.

Ah Chee was assisted off the Adelaide Oval by trainers in the fourth quarter after a lunging spoil on Bailey Williams.

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The 28-year-old injured the same hamstring in the AAMI AFL Origin game while representing Western Australia in February.

This strain is understood to be in a different spot, with the exact timeline to become clearer after further investigation in the next 48 hours.

Ah Chee produced a handful of telling moments in his first home game for Adelaide since departing Brisbane after playing a key role in the back-to-back premierships under Chris Fagan.

Callum Ah Chee spoils Lachie Jaques' mark during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The West Australian played 26 of 27 games in each of the past two seasons, but is now set to be sidelined until May.

Adelaide veteran Rory Laird also underwent a scan on his calf on Saturday and isn't expected to make the trip to Geelong for next Thursday night's game at GMHBA Stadium.

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Speaking after the game, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said Ah Chee's injury was an unfortunate setback but commended his efforts to lift the team.

"It was a huge effort, you talk about moments ... we find ourselves flat for most of the game, and then Cal does an effort that lifts the group, which is huge, and I reckon he did another three or four in between that," " Nicks said.

"Then he lunges for one maybe he didn't need to, but the adrenalin is pumping and he's doing everything he can to get us over the line.

"It's a tough one for Cal, we just can't quite get that one right."