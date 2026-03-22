Port Adelaide captain looks set for a long stint on the sidelines

Connor Rozee is helped off the ground by club doctor and a trainer during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with the Power conceding his hamstring injury "doesn't look great".

Rozee needed to be helped from the ground during the third quarter of Sunday's huge win over Essendon, with early indications he has damaged his hamstring tendon.

"I'm trying to be pretty optimistic, but it doesn't feel too great, to be honest," Rozee told Channel Seven after the win.

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Later, coach Josh Carr conceded he was preparing to be without his captain for sometime.

"He's obviously a bit flat. It doesn't look great," he said.

"Initially there was a bit of nerve damage and he couldn't feel his leg and reviewing it after the game, it looks likely a tendon involved. Fingers crossed it's not, but that's the most likely scenario.

"It sours (the win) because our skipper has what could be a significant injury, and we don't want that for anyone in our football club.

"We're flat about that, but someone else gets an opportunity to come in and fill that role."

In good news, Carr said Miles Bergman - who also finished the game off the ground - appeared to have suffered nothing more than a rolled ankle and that he should be fit to play West Coast next week.

More to come ...