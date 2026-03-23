Gold Coast will head to the Tribunal on Tuesday night to challenge Bailey Humphrey's suspension

Maurice Rioli is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during the match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has confirmed it will challenge the two-match ban handed to gun forward Bailey Humphrey for rough conduct.

Humphrey was cited for his sling tackle on Richmond's Maurice Rioli during the third quarter of their Saturday afternoon clash at the MCG.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, high impact and high contact, leading to the two-game ban.

Speaking post-match, Suns coach Damien Hardwick said he didn't believe Humphrey should be sanctioned at all.

"No, I wouldn't have thought so. It should have been holding the ball," he said.

Learn More 00:36

If the Suns are unsuccessful at the Tribunal, Humphrey will miss the clash against Melbourne on Easter Sunday and the game against Sydney on the Saturday of Gather Round.

The Suns have a bye in round three.

Gold Coast has made a blistering start to its 2026 campaign, winning each of its opening three games by more than 50 points and sits on top of the ladder..