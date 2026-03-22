Tom Liberatore is one of seven known hamstring injuries from round two

Tom Liberatore during the Western Bulldogs' game against Adelaide in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore is the latest star to be sidelined with a hamstring injury out of round two.

The 33-year-old is set to miss the next few weeks after straining his hamstring in Friday night's win over Adelaide.

Liberatore is understood to have sustained the injury in the third quarter, before playing out the game at the Adelaide Oval, where he collected eight of his 28 disposals and three of his six clearances in a tense final term.

A scan in Melbourne on Saturday revealed a low-grade strain.

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The Bulldogs head to the bye 3-0 for just the second time under Luke Beveridge and are set to be without Liberatore against Essendon in round four and Hawthorn in round five.

Liberatore has made a fast start to 2026, polling coaches votes in round one after collecting 29 disposals and six tackles against Greater Western Sydney, following 28 touches in the Opening Round win over Brisbane at the Gabba.

Veteran midfielder Adam Treloar put his hand up for a recall by collecting 33 disposals for Footscray against Casey on Saturday, after recovering from a calf strain late in the pre-season.

Seven players are currently known to have sustained hamstring strains across round two, including two off-season recruits.

New Adelaide forward Callum Ah Chee is set to miss at least six weeks with a high-grade hamstring strain out of the same game. No surgery is required, but the two-time premiership Lion has now suffered a second hamstring injury of the year, following a low-grade strain in the AAMI AFL Origin game in February.

Four-time All-Australian Christian Petracca has been ruled out for at least the next month and could miss up to six weeks after scans on Sunday confirmed a medium-grade hamstring strain from Saturday's win over Richmond at the MCG.

Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee is sweating on scan results on Monday with fears regarding hamstring tendon damage.

Richmond pair Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis both injured their hamstrings on Saturday and are set for stints on the sidelines, while St Kilda key defender Anthony Caminiti also strained his hamstring in the win over Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.