Christian Petracca looks dejected as he walks to the interchange bench at three-quarter-time during the match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast star Christian Petracca is set to be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

Petracca was hurt in the Suns' comfortable win over Richmond on Saturday, but now faces a stint on the sidelines.

The four-time All-Australian will be sidelined for the "medium term", estimated to be in the range of four to six weeks.

"Christian received scans this morning and our team, alongside Christian, will now work through the optimal course of action," Suns general manager of football Craig Cameron said.

Petracca has enjoyed an excellent start to his Gold Coast career after arriving from Melbourne.

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But his injury means he will miss the first clash against his former club, set to take place in round four.

The Suns go into their bye in round three with a 3-0 record.