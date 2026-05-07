Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round nine teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Sam Grlj in action during the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ROOKIES are ready to go.

Fantasy coaches are continuing to upgrade their teams and rookies are on the chopping block this week with Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000) and the injured Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000) among the most traded out players.

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And, given his price, Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000) is a popular trade in.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round nine teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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