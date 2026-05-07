The teams for Friday and Saturday's round nine matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

Ben McKay, George Hewett, Todd Marshall. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has dropped full-back Ben McKay among mass changes for its match against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

As first reported by AFL.com.au earlier on Thursday, McKay is one of four omissions among six total changes from the team thumped by Brisbane last weekend as Brad Scott searches for answers for his struggling team.

Fellow battler Carlton has named George Hewett to play his first senior game after a month in the VFL, with the reigning best and fairest winner called up to face the Lions on Friday night.

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In other round nine selection news, Port Adelaide has dropped Todd Marshall for its battle against the Bulldogs.

While Scott has run out of patience at the Bombers, Giants counterpart Adam Kingsley has been forced into four changes, with Jesse Hogan not overcoming a hip injury he's been battling.

Adelaide has regained skipper Jordan Dawson to face Richmond, but the Crows are still without long-term injured duo Darcy Fogarty (back) and recruit Callum Ah Chee (hamstring).

Tim Taranto is back from concussion for the Tigers to replace injured veteran Dion Prestia.

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North Melbourne has named Luke Davies-Uniacke to face ladder leaders Sydney amid concerns over his niggling hamstring problem, while George Wardlaw is back in the 23 after missing last week through illness.

The Swans are missing injured pair Charlie Curnow and Jai Serong.

Geelong is still missing Gryan Miers (knee) as it prepares for a Collingwood outfit bolstered by the return of Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe and Beau McCreery.

Gold Coast has left veteran Jarrod Witts out of the team playing St Kilda in Darwin after managing him last week, while West Coast has dropped Elijah Hewett for Sunday's match against Melbourne.

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FRIDAY, MAY 8

Brisbane v Carlton, Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce

Out: T.Gallop (concussion)

CARLTON

In: G.Hewett, B.Wilson

Out: L.Reidy (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Watkins

Out: T.Marshall (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Budarick, C.Hynes, O.Baker, L.Smith

Out: S.Davidson (omitted), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), L.Emmett (omitted), J.Dolan (omitted)

SATURDAY, MAY 9

North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Dawson, G.Wardlaw, J.Konstanty

Out: A.Corr (omitted), T.Powell (Injured), L.Dovaston (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, H.McLean

Out: J.Serong (hamstring tightness), C.Curnow (abdominal)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.McMullin, J.Riccardi, O.Hannaford, M.Gruzewski

Out: R.Angwin (concussion), J.Hogan (hip), L.Aleer (ankle), X.O'Halloran (ankle)

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, D.Parish, A.May, A.Perkins, N.Bryan, Z.Johnson

Out: B.McKay (omitted), J.Caldwell (ankle), S.El-Hawli (collarbone), J.Gresham (omitted), M.Kondogiannis (omitted), T.Edwards (omitted)

Gold Coast v St Kilda, TIO Stadium, 6.40pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Jepson

Out: S.Clohesy (suspension)

ST KILDA

In: D.Wilson

Out: D.Butler (hamstring)

Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley

Out: M.Edwards (managed)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, B.McCreery, S.Pendlebury

Out: H.Perryman (hamstring), W.Parker (omitted), W.Hayes (omitted)

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey, J.Adams, L.Kentfield, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: B.Mihocek (hamstring)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, H.Johnston, B.Allan, C.Hall, J.Williams, J.Hutchinson

Out: E.Hewett (omitted), M.Owies (Injured), H.Schoenberg (omitted)

Richmond v Adelaide, MCG, 3.15pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Taranto, N.Roberts-Thomson, L.Trainor, S.Ryan

Out: D.Prestia (calf)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, J.Dawson, L.Nankervis, B.Dowling, F.Maley

Out: J.Butts (adductor), T.Walker (hamstring)