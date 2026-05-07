ESSENDON has dropped full-back Ben McKay among mass changes for its match against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.
As first reported by AFL.com.au earlier on Thursday, McKay is one of four omissions among six total changes from the team thumped by Brisbane last weekend as Brad Scott searches for answers for his struggling team.
Fellow battler Carlton has named George Hewett to play his first senior game after a month in the VFL, with the reigning best and fairest winner called up to face the Lions on Friday night.
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In other round nine selection news, Port Adelaide has dropped Todd Marshall for its battle against the Bulldogs.
While Scott has run out of patience at the Bombers, Giants counterpart Adam Kingsley has been forced into four changes, with Jesse Hogan not overcoming a hip injury he's been battling.
Adelaide has regained skipper Jordan Dawson to face Richmond, but the Crows are still without long-term injured duo Darcy Fogarty (back) and recruit Callum Ah Chee (hamstring).
Tim Taranto is back from concussion for the Tigers to replace injured veteran Dion Prestia.
North Melbourne has named Luke Davies-Uniacke to face ladder leaders Sydney amid concerns over his niggling hamstring problem, while George Wardlaw is back in the 23 after missing last week through illness.
The Swans are missing injured pair Charlie Curnow and Jai Serong.
Geelong is still missing Gryan Miers (knee) as it prepares for a Collingwood outfit bolstered by the return of Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe and Beau McCreery.
Gold Coast has left veteran Jarrod Witts out of the team playing St Kilda in Darwin after managing him last week, while West Coast has dropped Elijah Hewett for Sunday's match against Melbourne.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Brisbane v Carlton, Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Joyce
Out: T.Gallop (concussion)
CARLTON
In: G.Hewett, B.Wilson
Out: L.Reidy (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Watkins
Out: T.Marshall (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: C.Budarick, C.Hynes, O.Baker, L.Smith
Out: S.Davidson (omitted), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), L.Emmett (omitted), J.Dolan (omitted)
SATURDAY, MAY 9
North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: W.Dawson, G.Wardlaw, J.Konstanty
Out: A.Corr (omitted), T.Powell (Injured), L.Dovaston (omitted)
SYDNEY
In: H.Cunningham, H.McLean
Out: J.Serong (hamstring tightness), C.Curnow (abdominal)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.McMullin, J.Riccardi, O.Hannaford, M.Gruzewski
Out: R.Angwin (concussion), J.Hogan (hip), L.Aleer (ankle), X.O'Halloran (ankle)
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, D.Parish, A.May, A.Perkins, N.Bryan, Z.Johnson
Out: B.McKay (omitted), J.Caldwell (ankle), S.El-Hawli (collarbone), J.Gresham (omitted), M.Kondogiannis (omitted), T.Edwards (omitted)
Gold Coast v St Kilda, TIO Stadium, 6.40pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Jepson
Out: S.Clohesy (suspension)
ST KILDA
In: D.Wilson
Out: D.Butler (hamstring)
Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley
Out: M.Edwards (managed)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Howe, B.McCreery, S.Pendlebury
Out: H.Perryman (hamstring), W.Parker (omitted), W.Hayes (omitted)
SUNDAY, MAY 10
Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Bowey, J.Adams, L.Kentfield, A.Moniz-Wakefield
Out: B.Mihocek (hamstring)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, H.Johnston, B.Allan, C.Hall, J.Williams, J.Hutchinson
Out: E.Hewett (omitted), M.Owies (Injured), H.Schoenberg (omitted)
Richmond v Adelaide, MCG, 3.15pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Taranto, N.Roberts-Thomson, L.Trainor, S.Ryan
Out: D.Prestia (calf)
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, J.Dawson, L.Nankervis, B.Dowling, F.Maley
Out: J.Butts (adductor), T.Walker (hamstring)