Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Dockers and Hawks

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE and Hawthorn open round nine with a mouthwatering top-four clash on Thursday night at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers (7-1) held off a gallant Western Bulldogs to claim a seventh consecutive win for the first time in coach Justin Longmuir's tenure and tighten its grip on second place.

Fremantle's attack is humming as its has scored triple figures in five of eight matches this season while holding on to its foundations with the stingiest defence in the competition.

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Hawthorn (6-1-1) pulled off a heist against Collingwood but will rue not being well in front before the final minute after it dominated much of the general play, yet only walked away with a draw.

The Hawks showed against the Pies that their onball brigade can match any challenger though they will have to be at their best against a Dockers outfit they have beaten only once in their past eight meetings.

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Hawks co-captains Jai Newcombe and James Sicily have both been named for the match despite being under injury clouds. Newcombe was restricted to light duties at training on Tuesday as he deals with some soreness, while Sicily has overcome an ankle issue suffered late in last week's draw against Collingwood.

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

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The Hawks have omitted Jack Scrimshaw and Finn Maginness while Calsher Dear is out due to an adductor strain, with Sam Butler and Max Ramsden to come in alongside first-gamer Bodie Ryan.

Fremantle has regained defender Judd McVee for the clash after he missed last week's game with illness, with Jeremy Sharp dropped.