Port Adelaide is on the board in 2026 thanks to a huge win over Essendon

Jase Burgoyne celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Essendon in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Connor Rozee has suffered a leg injury after helping fuel a 63-point torching of lacklustre Essendon.

The result has heaped pressure on Essendon, who surrendered nine straight goals either side of quarter time in Port's 20.13 (133) to 10.10 (70) triumph on Sunday at Adelaide Oval.

POWER v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Port's new coach Josh Carr won for the first time as problems magnified for his counterpart Brad Scott.

At one stage, the inside 50m count was Port's by 21 to two.

And midway through the second term, the Bombers were 50 points down and already out of the game.

Essendon also lost backman Mason Redman to a left knee issue and second-gamer Dyson Sharp (ankle).

Power captain Rozee was instrumental in setting up victory with 21 disposals and four clearances before limping from the field in the third quarter.

Port's brilliant skipper appeared to injure his left hamstring after straining to tackle, with some reports of nerve trouble in his buttock.

Defender Miles Bergman (ankle) also finished the game off the ground.

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The concern came as Rozee and his vice-captain Zak Butters (36 disposals, seven clearances) were midfield forces while Aliir Aliir (19 marks) ruled in defence.

Jason Horne-Francis (26 touches) kicked three goals in Port's game-busting burst of nine majors from midway through the opening term to halfway into the second.

Jack Lukosius also kicked three majors and Joe Berry, Joe Richards, recruit Corey Durdin and Mitch Georgiades had two each.

Their collective feats easily broke any resistance from Essendon, though Jhye Caldwell (27 possessions), Zach Merrett (25), Darcy Parish (24), Nate Caddy (four goals) and Isaac Kako (1.4) battled against the flow.

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After losing first-up to Hawthorn by 62 points, the Bombers were again belted after recruit Brayden Fiorini kicked the opening goal.

From then, the Power logged nine consecutive majors as Butters and Rozee pulled the strings in the midfield.

Port, with Horne-Francis slotting three successive majors in their spree, were untroubled in creating a 32-point quarter-time lead, 6.5 to 1.3.

The Power stretched their advantage to 50 points in the second term, as the Bombers' goalless span continued until a Sam Durham strike 22 minutes in.

Port held a commanding 49-point break at halftime, 10.7 to 2.6.

And the hosts rolled on with another decisive quarter in the third. Despite losing their captain, they scored five goals to three to increase their margin to 62 points ahead of a tame last quarter.

Caddy's horror moment

Young Bombers forward Nate Caddy was one of his side's best on a lacklustre day, but his haul of four goals could have - and should have - been five. Early in the second quarter, Caddy received a handball, ran into an open goal and thumped the ball into the stands. But the goal umpire immediately knew it wasn't a straight forward goal, signalling the ball had hit the post, which was confirmed on review. It will go down as one of the misses of the season.

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Umpire v Butters

Not many players in the AFL can get the better of Zak Butters, but Umpire Curtis Deboy did on Sunday. There has been a crackdown on umpire contact in the past 12 months, but the man with the whistle got the better of this collision with the Power star at Adelaide Oval. With both men looking at the ball, Butters ran forward as the umpire came the other way, with the midfielder ending up on his backside, much to the amusement of the commentators.

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PORT ADELAIDE 6.5 10.7 15.10 20.13 (133)

ESSENDON 1.3 2.6 5.8 10.10 (70)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 3, Lukosius 3, Georgiades 2, Berry 2, Richards 2, Durdin 2, Drew, Sweet, Bergman, Watkins, Byrne-Jones, Burgoyne

Essendon: Caddy 4, Fiorini, Langford, Durham, Caldwell, Kako, Perkins

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Horne-Francis, Aliir, Burgoyne, Rozee

Essendon: Caddy, Merrett, Caldwell, Johnson

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Rozee (leg), Bergman (ankle)

Essendon: Redman (knee), Sharp (ankle)