It just keeps getting better for the Demons, a defender has never forgiven Ross Lyon for delisting him, plus more lessons from round nine

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Media

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a maligned Blue still has what it takes, a defender has never forgiven Ross Lyon for delisting him, it just keeps getting better for Melbourne plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round nine of the 2026 season.

1) Sam Collins saves his best for Ross Lyon

Ever since Sam Collins was delisted by the Ross Lyon-coached Fremantle at the end of 2017, the Gold Coast full-back has held a grudge. He's gone public a few times how he's not a Lyon fan, last year saying he didn't care for his opinions. So, it was no surprise on Saturday night that Collins again starred for the Suns in their victory over the Saints, a match that marked his record-breaking 11th appearance at Darwin's TIO Stadium. The 31-year-old intercepted the ball on 10 occasions and was a brick wall to pass. Collins is in the midst of another fine season, rating highly for intercepts and defensive one-on-one contests and is again one of the most dependable key defenders in the AFL. – Michael Whiting

Sam Collins warms up ahead of the R9 match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Resilient 'Rick has bounced back in style

When Fremantle was dominating play on Thursday night but spraying its opportunities, Michael Frederick was the finisher who stepped up. In the highest rated game of his career, Frederick booted 3.0 and was a clutch converter in the final quarter with two critical running goals. It was a significant performance from the half-forward, who suffered an ankle injury during the pre-season and was playing his fourth game for the year. It was also a statement game from the speedster, who had a night to forget in last year's elimination final but has shown the resilience to bounce back strongly. While he came in for harsh criticism after that performance, Frederick's importance now to a serious premiership contender should not be understated. – Nathan Schmook

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3) Count out Patty at your peril

There's been plenty said about Patrick Cripps and his form this season, but the Carlton skipper reminded everyone he's still got what it takes against the Lions on Friday night. In the Blues' spirited 11-point loss, Cripps easily produced his best performance of 2026, finishing with 32 disposals (18 of those contested) alongside nine clearances, five tackles, a goal and eight score involvements. It was no coincidence his resurgence came in what was one of Carlton's strongest performances of a difficult 1-8 campaign. Once the Blues' lone beacon of hope, the two-time Brownlow medallist and four-time All-Australian showed he remains more than capable of influencing games. - Alison O'Connor

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4) Bargain Bulldog settling in nicely

It's been a challenging season for the Western Bulldogs, and much of it has been out of their control. However, the discovery of Michael Sellwood has been a highlight. An old-fashioned, tough-as-nails defender, Sellwood has looked right at home since making his debut in Opening Round. The 2025 mid-season draft pick produced a career-best performance against Port Adelaide on Friday night, finishing with 17 disposals, six intercept marks and eight intercept possessions. Granted it's still early, but Sellwood looks every bit a 200-game player. - Tom Wyman

Michael Sellwood celebrates after the Western Bulldogs' win over Port Adelaide in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Essendon's execution still trails its effort

The Bombers dominated key metrics against the Giants, boasting a lopsided 61-46 inside-50 advantage and more scoring shots (24-23). Yet, their inability to convert territory into scoreboard pressure remains an Achilles' heel. Speaking post-match, coach Brad Scott noted that while the effort is present, "soft goals" and a lack of polish inside the forward half continue to separate his side from the competition's elite. Improving execution remains the priority as they strive to bridge that gap. - Emily Patterson

Essendon players look dejected after a loss to Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) Returning premiership player just another plus for the Demons

Jake Bowey's return to the AFL on Sunday was evidence of just how valuable he is coming out of defence for Melbourne. Having missed the first eight games of the season with a Lisfranc injury, he has had to watch his side's feel-good resurgence from the rehab room, but now his addition is just one more positive for the club's season so far. With 26 disposals and 575 metres gained in Melbourne's 32-point win over West Coast, Bowey was instrumental in the side's devastating transition play, launching repeated attacking chains. The 23-year-old hasn't missed a beat. - Gemma Bastiani

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7) Collingwood needs to reassess its backline structure

While the Magpies' midfield didn't do their defensive counterparts any favours, given the ease at which Geelong moved the ball out of the middle at times, there were far too many Cats left free in attack in Saturday's 55-point loss. Both coaches commented on the Pies' over-enthusiasm to press up the field in an attempt to turn the ball over closer to goal, but Geelong's midfielders were canny and composed enough to spot the forwards left unattended. It's a high-risk, high-reward strategy, and the positioning from Darcy Moore (before he was ruled out with concussion), Billy Frampton, Brayden Maynard and co was far too aggressive on Saturday night. - Sarah Black

Darcy Moore winces as he collides with Oisin Mullin during round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

8) McLean is way too good to be third fiddle

Hayden McLean is far too good to be stuck in the VFL. The acquisition of dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow and the return of young gun Logan McDonald has limited his senior opportunities to start 2026. But with Curnow missing the trip to Melbourne on Saturday, McLean made an impact in his first AFL game of the season, kicking three goals from eight score involvements, two contested marks and 12 touches. McLean played 19 games last year after 26 in 2024 and 22 in 2023 around one VFL game in that time. Time will tell if he can keep his spot in Dean Cox’s side, but plenty of clubs would have been paying attention. McLean is contracted until the end of 2027 and will be an attractive option for clubs in the key forward market. - Josh Gabelich

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9) Yes, Dawson is good off half-back, but he's better in the middle

Inspirational Crows skipper Jordan Dawson started Sunday's game against Richmond playing off half-back. In the first half Adelaide was dominating hitouts, but it was losing clearances and losing on the scoreboard. That's until Matthew Nicks shifted Dawson into the middle. The Crows came out after the main break to kick five unanswered goals, Dawson leading the way with 10 disposals, four inside 50s, two clearances and a goal of his own in the third quarter. Dawson, who's the barometer for the Crows, lifted fellow stars Izak Rankine and Riley Thilthorpe as the Crows put their slow first half behind them to go on to win by 37 points. - Phoebe McWilliams