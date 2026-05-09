Chad Warner celebrates a goal for Sydney against North Melbourne in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ON A DAY where one Blakey was part of the 30-year premiership reunion celebrations in the stands at Marvel Stadium, another terrorised North Melbourne through the corridor with his game-breaking run helping Sydney get the job done.

North Melbourne's famous 1996 team, including John Blakey, have spent the weekend reminiscing about that famous Saturday in September at the MCG, where Denis Pagan's men smashed the Swans by 43 points.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Sydney has played much better games in 2026 so far, but they lifted when required after half-time to win a sixth straight game – and reclaim top spot from Fremantle – after holding off a Kangaroos side that kept coming until the final siren.

Nick Blakey has also played better games this year – he is the No.1 rated half-back in 2026 for a reason – but his transition game was crucial to securing the eight-point win on the road.

The game was still alive in the final 60 seconds when Cam Zurhaar had a shot on the run that just missed, but the Swans held on after holding them off for much of the 120 minutes.

Dean Cox's men got it done collectively. There wasn't one, two or three standouts under the roof in Docklands; Isaac Heeney was important with 22 disposals and three goals, Hayden McLean slotted three majors in his first game of the season, as did Logan McDonald, while Callum Mills was reliable down back.

With a glittering collection of North Melbourne royalty in the building, Alastair Clarkson's side gave them something to barrack for all day, but the Kangaroos didn't make the most of their chances in front of goal after winning territory 68-51.

Of the current crop, George Wardlaw looks like he has been plucked from the era that produced Glenn Archer and Anthony Stevens and plonked into a modern game that now includes the ARC, the lasso rule and representative football again.

Wardlaw's signature ferocious pressure set the tone from the start, even if he was criminally denied two holding the ball calls that enraged the home supporters.

Learn More 00:48

Luke Davies-Uniacke had the biggest say to start the day. He was everywhere early, amassing 13 disposals by the first change to stamp himself on the contest, before finishing with 34 and six clearances to be one of the best players on the ground.

After kicking two goals after the 30-minute mark of the second quarter, Sydney flexed their muscles in the third term, kicking five straight goals to frustrate the Kangaroos and put the game-winning gap in the game.

It wasn't until Charlie Spargo swooped on a ball inside 50 that North Melbourne finally had another goal. It was the two former Swans – Luke Parker and Dylan Stephens – that were key in the Roos remaining in the contest.

They hung in. First via Tom Blamires, then courtesy of a clever Zane Duursma on the run.

Learn More 00:59

But the Swans kept responding. Give them the corridor at your own peril. Cox's men have cut sides apart on the overlap run and it was telling in the third quarter.

Adam Simpson, Anthony Stevens, Wayne Schwass and co became greats on the back of September football. North haven't played a final since 2016, but when they do eventually return, Wardlaw, Harry Sheezel, Finn O'Sullivan, Colby McKercher and Davies-Uniacke are building an imposing midfield mix.

They just aren't ready yet.

More to come ...

NORTH MELBOURNE 6.2 8.8 12.9 14.13 (97)

SYDNEY 5.1 9.1 15.4 16.9 (105)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Darling 2, Duursma 2, O'Sullivan 2, Zurhaar, Konstanty, Simpkin, Curtis, Spargo, Sheezel, Blamires, Xerri

Sydney: McLean 3, Heeney 3, McDonald 3, Papley 2, Warner, Amartey Sheldrick, Cootee, Lloyd