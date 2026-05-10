Kade Chandler congratulates Andy Moniz-Wakefield on a goal during round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE'S season of resurgence has rolled on with a 32-point victory over West Coast under the roof of Marvel Stadium.

Playing at their home away from home, the Demons brought pressure and intensity to run out 15.9 (99) to 9.13 (67) victors on Mother's Day.

DEMONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The result takes West Coast to a streak of 10-straight losses at the stadium, dating back to round three, 2024.

Despite the result, there were things to like littered throughout the Eagles' performance, particularly in the wake of two triple-digit losses already this year. The side won its first final quarter of the year, and enjoyed strong bursts either side of the main break. Scores were largely born from improved performance around centre stoppage and aggressive attacking run.

But Melbourne's pressure and run allowed it to score, and score heavily, in short patches to keep the Eagles at an arm's length all day.

While West Coast demonstrated the ability to generate inside 50s, connection between the kicker and the club's forwards was lacking. Too often were strong leads into space missed in favour of two-on-one contests that resulted in a strong Melbourne repel.

Jake Waterman remained busy, who was the Eagles' preferred option when heading into attack, as his eight scores bore just three goals for the day.

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The Demons bounced out of their back half into an attacking position in the blink of an eye, exposing the lack of speed the Eagles possessed in defensive transition, leaving the likes of Jacob Van Rooyen (five goals, seven marks) and Paddy Cross (three goals, six tackles) to outnumber close to goal.

Melbourne's capacity to generate that spare in attack on the fast break hurt West Coast time, and time again.

There was a long-term build feel to how the Eagles chose to play. Often working to pick off a kick into the corridor – a high risk, high reward option – and although they were hurt as a result, they were also able to generate some exciting play through that part of the ground.

Harley Reid (21 disposals, five clearances, one goal) and Willem Duursma (20 disposals, four clearances) were the instigators of West Coast's dynamic play through the middle of the ground.

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The visitors also defended the corridor reasonably well for long patches, forcing the Demons to switch from the back half, and transition via the wings. But the speed with which the home side was able to execute the switch effectively was damaging.

In Brody Mihocek's absence up forward for Melbourne, the flexibility of now-established pairing Max Gawn (21 disposals, 27 hitouts, one goal) and Max Heath (22 hitouts, three clearances) meant there was still the reliable cattle to stretch the Eagles' defence. This was compounded once returning defender Harry Edwards was ruled out of the game during the first quarter due to concussion.

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As a result, Reuben Ginbey was often left one-out and undersized against Gawn in the goal square.

The Eagles never really adapted to the ground-level pressure the Demons worked to apply all day. When attempting to link up through the middle of the ground, they regularly sold teammates into trouble.

It led to Melbourne winning the deadly combination of both disposals (378-365) and tackles (68-56), while the mark count of 112-78 was further evidence of the Demons' controlled play throughout the match.



What a way to return

Andy Moniz-Wakefield earned a late call up for an ill Daniel Turner for his first senior appearance since round 21, 2024. A shattering ACL injury in a preseason hitout last year left him in the rehab room throughout 2025, and a spritely start to the VFL season this year had him knocking on the door for a senior return. And in his first AFL appearance in 646 days, he added to the festivities with his first career goal. The home crowd knew, too, erupting as the ball sailed through.

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A tough day for Harry

On return from a concussion suffered in the Eagles' round two win over North Melbourne, Harry Edwards failed to see out the opening quarter after suffering another head knock. Already donning a helmet given his history of concussions, the West Coast tall copped some friendly fire from Elliot Yeo on a contest with Melbourne captain Max Gawn. Edwards came from the ground with blood streaming from his face, before undergoing a SCAT test, which ultimately ruled him out of the remainder of the game. It is Edwards' third concussion this year alone.

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Waterman clipped

West Coast's first shot on goal came via a free kick to spearhead Jake Waterman. As the Eagles nabbed the first clearance and got the ball inside 50, Waterman was working to gather the groundball as Melbourne star Kozzy Pickett flew through the contest and clumsily clipped Waterman in the head. While it was contact without malice, it was rightly awarded a free kick for high contact.

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MELBOURNE 5.3 8.6 13.7 15.9 (99)

WEST COAST 1.2 3.5 5.9 9.13 (67)

GOALS

Melbourne: Van Rooyen 5, Cross 3, Langford, Gawn, K.Pickett, Sharp, Jefferson, Moniz-Wakefield, Chandler

West Coast: Waterman 3, Reid, Duff-Tytler, Cole, Hutchinson, Champion, Williams

BEST

Melbourne: Langdon, Bowey, Van Rooyen, Steele, Chandler

West Coast: Reid, McCarthy, Yeo, Murdock, Waterman

INJURIES

Melbourne: Windsor (left big toe)

West Coast: Edwards (concussion)

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Daniel Turner (illness) replaced in selected side by Andy Moniz-Wakefield

West Coast: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium