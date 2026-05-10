The match review findings from Saturday's round nine matches are in

Tom Papley during the round nine match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY small forward Tom Papley has been hit with a fine for being involved in a melee that saw former teammate Jacob Konstanty also handed a financial sanction.

Papley will need to pay $3,125 for the second offence, or $1,875 with an early plea.

While Konstanty's melee infringement came at a lower cost, the North Melbourne forward was also charged with rough conduct.

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Two Giants were sanctioned from Greater Western Sydney's win over Essendon: Harry Himmelberg for rough conduct and Phoenix Gothard for careless contact with an umpire.

Collingwood's Lachlan Schultz was also charged with careless contact with an umpire in the Magpies' loss to Geelong.