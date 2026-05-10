Follow all the action from Sunday's round nine games

Daniel Turner is seen at a Melbourne training session on April 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE has been forced to swing a late change for its clash with West Coast, with swingman Daniel Turner withdrawn due to illness.

Turner has played all but one game this season, kicking a goal last week against Sydney.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield comes in for his first game since round 21, 2024, and his first at the top level since rupturing his ACL in a preseason clash last year.

The half-back has been averaging 25.4 disposals in the VFL this year under new coach Rhett McLennan.

He joins Jake Bowey in being named for the first time in 2026, returning from a Lisfranc injury following managed minutes in the VFL last week.

The Demons host the struggling Eagles at Marvel Stadium in the first of two games on Sunday afternoon.

The Demons (5-3) would have lost few admirers as it stayed within reach of Sydney until deep into the final term before falling short in an entertaining shootout against the ladder leaders.

Melbourne has greater longer-term goals but can ill afford a slip-up against the Eagles as they continue their surprising push for a finals spot with a tougher month of games to come.

DEMONS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

West Coast (2-6) hit a new low as it failed to outscore Richmond in either of the first two terms last week to make it a club record 19 'losing' quarters in a row.

While the Eagles mounted an unlikely challenge late, they were unable to snatch victory from the Tigers to leave alarm bells ringing as a promising start to the season fades from memory after five humbling defeats.

The Dees have made just one change, with premiership defender Jake Bowey returning for his first game of the season in place of the hamstrung Brody Mihocek.

The Eagles have added Harry Edwards, Jack Hutchinson and Harvey Johnston to their side, replacing dropped pair Elijah Hewett and Harry Schoenberg, and injured small forward Matt Owies.

Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Daniel Turner (illness) replaced in selected side by Andy Moniz-Wakefield

West Coast: Nil

Learn More 01:10

In the final game of round nine, Richmond faces Adelaide at the MCG.

The Tigers (1-7) snapped a 12-match and 287-day horror streak with a stirring triumph over West Coast that gave a glimpse into the future.

TIGERS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Richmond can now make the most of the renewed momentum that comes with a winning feeling as it takes on a Crows outfit that it has matched up well against in recent years, with four victories in their past six meetings.

Adelaide (4-4) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat more than once in a memorable Showdown clash with Port Adelaide as it continues to improve its recent record in games decided by under a goal.

The Crows will be eager to build on their improving record at the MCG after winning three of their past four matches since snapping a 10-match losing streak at the venue.

The Tigers welcome back midfielder Tim Taranto from concussion in a straight swap for Dion Prestia (calf), while the Crows have regained captain Jordan Dawson and defender Nick Murray, as Taylor Walker and Jordon Butts go out with injuries.