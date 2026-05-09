Ross Lyon says Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Callum Wilkie in doubt for next round, Hardwick happy with 'maturing' side

Callum Wilkie during the round nine match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon says Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is no certainty to play next week, after his star midfielder was a late scratching for Saturday night’s loss to Gold Coast.

Wanganeen-Milera was withdrawn an hour before his team’s 29-point loss in Darwin, unable to overcome a "corkie" in his lower leg suffered last week against Carlton.

SUNS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The superstar midfielder is not the only injury concern for the Saints ahead of playing Richmond, with co-captain Cal Wilkie (back) also in doubt.

Lyon said Wanganeen-Milera travelled to the Top End in the hope of playing, but the niggle didn't come good.

"I thought he'd play, he thought he'd play, he wanted to play tonight," Lyon said.

Learn More 08:17

"There was a little bit of soreness, we thought it was a corkie, so he had a scan.

"There was a little bit of bleeding and they (medical team) think it's a corkie still.

"They couldn't make a definitive decision, so we need another week to let it settle. We'll find out during the week."

Wanganeen-Milera had played the previous 40 games and hadn’t missed since June in 2024, which pales in comparison to Wilkie's current 164 consecutive games streak since his 2019 debut.

Learn More 00:37

The brilliant defender copped a knee to his lower back from Ben King in a first half marking contest that left him in severe discomfort.

Wilkie left the field for a good patch of the second quarter, before returning prior to half-time.

He was clearly hampered and ruled out of the second half during the main break.

Learn More 05:12

"He was pretty brave," Lyon said.

"It was interesting to see our team without him. Hopefully he gets up for Richmond.

"It's just AFL footy, you don't have your best 23 running around every week."

Gold Coast might also be down a player for next Friday night’s contest against Port Adelaide, with young tall Ethan Read aggravating an existing problem with the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Coach Damien Hardwick said he was hopeful the 20-year-old would be able to battle on, but was unsure of his immediate playing prospects.

"He probably needs a rest," Hardwick said.

"We were hoping to get him through to the (mid-season) bye, but we'll look at that during the week and make an assessment.

"We just love what this kid brings.

"What we're buying by playing Ethan Read is wins. I think he's got a 60 per cent win/loss record when he's in the side.

Learn More 06:45

"People look at stats. Stats to me are irrelevant as long as you're winning footy games."

Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell trained well on Saturday and is "probable" to face Port Adelaide after missing two matches with an ankle problem.

Hardwick was delighted with his team's ability to overcome a 25-point deficit and run out 29-point winners.

"Our club probably hasn't done that (too often) …. I think we've grown in that space, the ability to understand we've just got to grind sides down.

"We don't have to make up the difference in a quarter. It'd be nice, but we can sit there and just work into the game, and I think that’s the sign of a club that's maturing.

"We don't need to be playing our best footy now, but we've got a lot of growth in front of us, I think."