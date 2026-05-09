Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was a late withdrawal and Callum Wilkie left hurt but St Kilda threw everything at Gold Coast

Leonardo Lombard, Lachie Weller and John Noble during the round nine match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has maintained its dominance in Darwin, defeating St Kilda 13.11 (89) to 8.12 (60) at TIO Stadium on Saturday night.

The win is the Suns' ninth in a row in the Northern Territory capital and solidifies their position in the top six, while leaving the Saints in a precarious position with a 4-5 record and facing Fremantle, Sydney and Hawthorn across the next four rounds.

SUNS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Gold Coast kicked the first goal of the night through Ben King, followed by a scoring lull before St Kilda slotted five on the trot to head into quarter-time with a 25-point lead.

Momentum switched 180 degrees in the second term with the Suns kicking the only six goals of the quarter.

Saints superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was a late out before the game and things got worse when co-captain Callum Wilkie left the game before the long break with an apparent back injury.

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The third term was an even contest but it was the 'home' team that held a 14-point advantage at the final change.

That margin extended to 22 midway through the fourth quarter before a Jack Sinclair bomb kept St Kilda's hopes alive, however it wasn't enough to start the fire required as Gold Coast continued its Top End winning streak.

Dan Rioli and John Noble drove everything forwards from the back half for the Suns, with Ben King happy to be among the beneficiaries with four goals for the game.

Darcy Wilson kicked four for the Saints, while Sam Flanders was one of their best in his first game against his old side.

GOLD COAST 1.1 7.4 9.6 8.12 (60)

ST KILDA 5.2 5.6 6.10 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 4, Humphrey, Weller, Rioli, Petracca, Noble, Lombard, Graham, Davies, Miller

St Kilda: Wilson 4, Owens, Henry, Hall, Sinclair