Brad Scott speaks to his players during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott took a swipe at Greater Western Sydney over its pre-game banner, saying the Giants were "desperate for some relevance".

And Scott lamented a shoulder injury to draftee Dyson Sharp, which he felt was a turning point in the Bombers' 14-point loss on Saturday.

GIANTS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The South Australian's game ended during the Giants' third-quarter run after he suffered a left shoulder injury while bravely running back with the flight of the ball.

Sharp emerged from the contest clutching his arm following a heavy landing and was eventually taken down to the rooms before finishing the day on the bench with the injury iced.

Speaking post-match, Scott praised the mental toughness and club-first attitude of his young players, specifically highlighting Sharp's resilience.

"He thinks he'll play next week," he said.

Learn More 08:22

"I don't think that's right, but that's just the way he is.

"I've talked to our supporters about the characteristics of the players, not just the capabilities and talent, that we want to bring in (to this club). Dyson's response is the same as Isaac Kako wanting to play with a stress fracture in his back because he just wants to get out there and play. It's such a great sign for the club."

While Scott said he did not have a formal diagnosis yet, he initially resisted guessing the outcome only to provide a candid assessment that ranged from a minor setback to season-ending surgery.

"Regarding the injury, I'd be speculating if I said what it is," Scott said.

Learn More 00:42

"He landed on his elbow. We'll get it scanned. It's likely one of three options: it's OK, it's a four-to-six-week injury, or it requires surgery. I said I wasn't going to speculate, then I probably just did."

Scott conceded that the loss of the teenager was felt deeply by the visitors.

"When Dyson Sharp got injured, it was a turning point in the game," he said.

"I can't recall a time in my footy career where you could say that about an 18-year-old playing in just his third or fourth game."

Off the field, the Giants sparked controversy by unveiling a banner that mockingly referenced the 'whiteboard-gate' drama and highlighted the Bombers' 7916-day finals win drought as their primary "weakness".

Learn More 00:30

When asked about the barb, Scott dismissed the pre-game jab as a cry for attention.

"The Giants are pretty desperate for some relevance in the competition and are trying to build their fan base," he said.

"I'm a strong proponent of building our game in the northern states, in western Sydney and on the Gold Coast, and that's really important for the AFL. I'm reluctant to comment on other clubs, but they make their decisions, and we make ours."

Meanwhile, a desperate smother by defender Connor Idun to deny a certain Jayden Nguyen goal personified the Giants' trademark grit.

"That epitomises what many of our players do in big moments and we've managed to do that for a period of long time," coach Adam Kingsley said.

Learn More 01:19

"Now, we'd certainly like to be not in those moments where we need a massive smother to save a goal, but (if) the opportunity presents, we need to make sure we take it.

"It was Connor's turn this week. It'll be Jack Buckley next week, or it'll be Jayden Laverde.

"They're the moments we'll celebrate pretty heavily on Tuesday when we're back in."