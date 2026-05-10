Richmond impressed early to lead at half-time but couldn't keep up as Adelaide turned on the jets

Jordan Dawson celebrates during the round nine match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG, May 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHATEVER Matthew Nicks said to his team at half-time, it worked.

After heading into the main break 10 points down, Adelaide came out and kicked six unanswered goals to secure a 37-point win over Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

TIGERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

A five-goal third quarter saw the Crows win 14.14 (98) to the Tigers’ 9.7 (61) in front of a small but spirited crowd of 22,123 on Mother’s Day at the MCG.

The flourish of goals coincided with Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson’s move from the half-back into the middle, where he had immediate impact.

Dawson, who missed last week’s Showdown due to personal reasons following the recent passing of his brother, put his side on his back, with 16 second-half disposals, six inside 50s and a goal to help his side gain separation from Richmond.

Once the skipper lifted, so did a number of key Crows. Izak Rankine (33 disposals, 10 marks, one goal) added spark to the midfield, Wayne Milera was pivotal down back and Riley Thilthorpe's influence increased, despite his wayward kicking in front of goal, the key finishing with one goal, three behinds.

The Tigers’ spirited youngsters had shocked the more-experienced Crows in the first half, particularly in the second quarter where they outscored last year’s minor premiers, kicking four goals to Adelaide’s two.

Veteran forward Tom Lynch was influential up forward finishing with a game-high three goals, the premiership Tiger slotting the first of both the first and second quarters.

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Lynch was joined by Noah Balta, who hit the scoreboard once in his new role as a ruck/forward, and the Tigers welcomed back vice-captain Tim Taranto who finished with a team-high 28 disposals.

But it’s Richmond’s young stars who continue to improve week-on-week that keep Tigers’ fans full of hope. Patrick Retschko had 22 disposals, whilst Sam Cumming and Tom Burton continue to gain invaluable experience at the top level.

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Adem Yze will be pleased that his side refused to give in despite the deficit blowing out to 30-points at the start of the final term. Richmond wrestled back momentum with goals to Lynch, his third, and Sam Cumming bringing the largely Tigers crowd to life.

But two final goals to Rachele and Lachlan McAndrew, who had played an exceptional game in the ruck, sealed the win. The Crows finished with 12 individual goal scorers in what was their fifth win for the season.

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Richmond's injury list continues to grow

The Tigers' poor luck with injury continued on Sunday afternoon when young defender Tom Brown left the ground cradling his wrist in the first quarter. Brown grabbed for his forearm following a marking contest and left the ground immediately. Brown was shortly after ruled out of the game. It's another injury to an bulging injury list at Punt Road that featured 17 players last Tuesday.

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Campbell's silky skills

It was the goal of the game, but could it be a Coles Goal of the Year contender? Richmond small forward Seth Campbell displayed his smooth skills when he slotted an outstanding goal from a tight angle, 45 metres out on the run. The goal was up the Punt Rd end, much to the delight of the Tigers fans who got out of their seats to join in the celebration.

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RICHMOND 3.2 7.4 7.5 9.7 (61)

ADELAIDE 3.2 5.6 10.10 14.14 (98)

GOALS

Richmond: Lynch 3, Balta, Campbell, Sonsie, Green, Lefau, Cumming

Adelaide: Neal-Bullen 2, Rachelle 2, Pedlar, Rankine, Curtain, N. Murray, Thilthorpe, T. Murray, Cumming, Dawson, McAndrew, Keays

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Lynch, Ross, Short, Retschko

Adelaide: Dawson, Milera, Rankine, Rachele, McAndrew

INJURIES

Richmond: Brown (forearm)

Adelaide: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Sam Grlj replaced in selected side by Luke Trainor

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 22,123 at the MCG

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