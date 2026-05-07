Frosted glass will be installed at Brisbane headquarters and their whiteboard strategy exercise will continue, albeit with some freshly drafted rules

Chris Fagan speaks to the media during a Brisbane training session at The Gabba on May 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan has explained Brisbane's frosty position on the "ridiculous" whiteboard leak ahead of his side's Gabba clash with Carlton.

The build-up to Friday's meeting has been dominated by off-field issues.

The battling Blues copped an AFL fine for the mishandling of Elijah Hollands' mental health episode, while the two-time defending premiers' culture was questioned after a photo of a whiteboard listing opponents' strengths and weaknesses was leaked by a visiting member of the public.

The Lions came under fire for nominating former teammate Jaxon Prior's strength as his long-time girlfriend.

Fagan echoed co-captain Hugh McCluggage's sentiments from earlier in the week but said the practice would continue, albeit behind freshly-frosted glass.

"If that had been the case, we wouldn't even be talking about this stuff," he said, confirming the window upgrades.

Learn More 26:25

"So we're a little bit unlucky there but we also talked about what's OK to write on that board and what's not, and certainly writing a partner's name on the board isn't.

"I've probably done it 200 times and that's probably the first time the player's partner has ever been written on the board.

"It wasn't good enough on our behalf."

Fagan joked that he should get into the whiteboard business and laughed when asked to list some of the Blues' strengths and weaknesses.

"We'll continue doing our whiteboard ... I'm unapologetic about that," he said.

"We're in a pretty tough business where you know every little thing matters.

"Initially, when I first got here, I didn't think our players knew enough about their opposition."

Learn More 27:46

And he said the club would continue to welcome junior footballers, and their parents, into the club.

He explained that poor weather had forced the planned outdoor clinic inside, leading to the lax in "security" that led to the leak.

"We're a pretty good footy club in that regard, in terms of looking after our community," he said.

"We did the right thing, unfortunately, somebody else didn't do the right thing, and now we find ourselves talking about this ridiculously small issue all week."

Darcy Wilmot with fans after the R8 match between Brisbane and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane welcomes a 1-7 Blues side under the microscope after repeated second-half lapses and an investigation into Hollands' on-field mental health episode against Collingwood last month.

Fagan was sympathetic to Voss, the former Lions captain and club great, and expected a response from Carlton.

"Whenever we find ourselves in a place of adversity, we try to use that in a positive way," he said.

"I have real empathy for him ... three weeks after we played in the Grand Final the next year, everyone was trying to sack me.

"It's a tough place, and it's a lonely place.

"I've sort of watched him over the last few weeks, how he's gone about it and I reckon he's done a fantastic job of that under really difficult circumstances."