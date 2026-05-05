Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry at Brisbane photo day ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE co-captain Hugh McCluggage has conceded the Lions should not have included the name of Jaxon Prior's partner on its whiteboard addressing strengths and weaknesses of Essendon players last week.

But as the club deals with the fallout of both the leaked photo about the Bombers and an investigation into youngster Koby Evans for using a homophobic slur in a VFL game, McCluggage says there are no cultural issues at the home of the two-time premiers.

"I don't agree with that at all," McCluggage said on Tuesday morning.

"We can see the bad things at times, and they take up a lot of the coverage. There's a lot of good as well.

"We've had a lot of journalists and outside people come inside our club in the last two years and I think all of them would say it's a really inclusive environment. It's a fun environment.

"We set the foundations and the rules and sometimes there's going to be people that make mistakes.

"That's life, that's what happens in all walks of life.

"When it happens, we educate, we learn and we get better and as leaders we play a massive role in making sure that happens."

(L-R) Josh Dunkley, Dayne Zorko, Chris Fagan Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

McCluggage said it was "regrettable" that a photograph of a whiteboard at the club's home base, which listed the strengths of weaknesses of Essendon's players, made its way into the public domain last week, adding the club would have to address its privacy and security.

He conceded mentioning the partner of Prior, his former teammate, as a 'strength' on the whiteboard was a misstep.

The 27-year-old used to live with Prior when the half-back played for the Lions and said the pair had spoken since to clear the air.

"I've spoken to 'Priz'," McCluggage said.

"If we had our time again, we wouldn't have involved his partner, it's as simple as that.

"Things stand in a really good place. I've called him, I've spoken to him about his partner as well and we'll leave it at that out of respect for the two of them."

Jaxon Prior in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The alleged incident involving Evans happened on Saturday against Coburg, with the Lions saying the teenager had apologised and expressed his remorse on-field and again following the match.

McCluggage said Brisbane would support him and everyone else affected.

"I think leaders in every walk of life have a responsibility to call this behaviour and this language out that's offensive to people," he said.

"At the end of the day, we want to create environments where everyone feels welcome, everyone feels safe and we're probably not where we want to be as a society yet in that area.

"It's disappointing it's happening in the AFL environment, and hopefully everyone learns from this, not just elite sports."