Koby Evans is under investigation for allegedly using a homophobic slur in a VFL game

Koby Evans during Brisbane's match against Coburg in the VFL on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE youngster Koby Evans is under investigation for using a homophobic slur during a VFL game.

The alleged incident happened during a match against Coburg on Saturday, with the Lions saying Evans had apologised and expressed his remorse.

"The club is aware of the incident and has been working with Coburg and the AFL on it," a Brisbane spokesperson said.

"The club has confirmed the player has apologised multiple times - on field and again post match.

Koby Evans during Brisbane's match against Coburg in the VFL on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"The player is extremely remorseful and takes full responsibility.

"The club is disappointed the incident has occurred, while supporting and educating the player."

The AFL's integrity unit is investigating the matter.

"We have been made aware of a matter arising from the VFL Round 6 match between Coburg and the Brisbane Lions, which has been referred to the AFL integrity unit," the AFL said in a statement.

Originally from Perth, Evans was selected by the Lions with pick 38 in last year's draft. He is yet to make his AFL debut.

Koby Evans during Brisbane's match against Coburg in the VFL on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after the AFL dismissed its Appeals Board chairman Will Houghton in the aftermath of St Kilda player Lance Collard's ban for using a homophobic slur against a VFL opponent last month.

Houghton was sacked after saying racist, sexist or homophobic language was "commonplace" in Australian football when adjudicating St Kilda's appeal.

Saints forward Collard has served a two-week ban after being found guilty of using homophobic language, after initially being banned for seven weeks.

Adelaide's Izak Rankine was banned for four matches last year for the same offence, missing the Crows' finals series.

Untried Sydney defender Riak Andrew (five matches) and West Coast player Jack Graham (four) were also suspended last season.

In 2024, now-retired Port Adelaide player Jeremy Finlayson was handed a three-match ban and Gold Coast midfielder Wil Powell was suspended for five matches.

AFL boss Andrew Dillon had condemned the reduction of Collard's penalty in the wake of the Appeals Board's decision.

"Let’s be clear: homophobia has no place in Australian football. Not at any level. Not under any circumstances," Dillon said in a statement on Friday.

"We will not accept, excuse or normalise behaviour and language that demeans, discriminates or vilifies people based on who they are."