Jye Amiss and Shai Bolton celebrate a goal during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Cal praises the excellent list management decisions made by Freo

- Swans' hot start to be rewarded with prime time slots in back half of the season

- Cal and Josh's reaction to the Lions' response to the whiteboard saga

- There's a glimmer of hope at Tigerland

- Plus all the regular segments including Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts