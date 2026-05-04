IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Cal praises the excellent list management decisions made by Freo
- Swans' hot start to be rewarded with prime time slots in back half of the season
- Cal and Josh's reaction to the Lions' response to the whiteboard saga
- There's a glimmer of hope at Tigerland
- Plus all the regular segments including Monday Marketplace and Gimme Something
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