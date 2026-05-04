Jack Whitlock is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round eight

Jack Whitlock celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide key forward Jack Whitlock has been rewarded for his strong performance in Friday night's Showdown with the round eight Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

Whitlock finished with 1.1 from 14 touches, as well as three score involvements and four marks (two contested) from 93 per cent game time in the Power's close loss to cross-town rival Adelaide.

It takes his total to 14 goals across his 12 career games to date after being taken by Port with pick No.33 in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

Whitlock debuted in round 20 last year and played the final four games of his debut season and has played every game so far in 2026.

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Whitlock's twin brother, Matt, was taken by North Melbourne with pick No.27 in the same draft - the last selection of night one - with Port Adelaide reading out Jack's name six picks into the second night of the draft.

Port Adelaide is 3-5 after eight rounds and sits in 13th spot on the ladder ahead of its clash with the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)