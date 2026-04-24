AFL CEO Andrew Dillon says Lance Collard's use of a homophobic slur deserved a much stronger penalty and rejected the Appeals Board's reasoning for its decision

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon at a media conference in November 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has slammed the AFL Appeals Board's decision to reduce the penalty handed to St Kilda's Lance Collard for using a homophobic slur in a VFL game, reiterating its stance that there is no place for homophobia in Australian football under any circumstances.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said a penalty larger than Collard's eventual four-game ban "was not only warranted – it was necessary" and said the League woud not "accept, excuse or normalise behaviour or language that demeans, discriminates or vilifies people based on who they are".

Collard was initially handed a nine-game suspension after the Tribunal found he had used a homophobic slur during a VFL game against Frankston on April 9. It was the second time he had been found guilty of using that slur, having been suspended for six games after pleading guilty to his first offence in 2024.

However, Collard appealed the nine-game suspension on Thursday night at the Appeals Board, which found the penalty was manifestly excessive, reducing it to four matches with two games suspended until the end of 2027.

In its decision, the Appeals Board said: "We observe that football is a hard game. It is highly competitive, particularly at its higher levels. It is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field.

"We observe that it's to the credit of the AFL and the Tribunal that its efforts to eliminate these comments appear to be succeeding. However, that cannot be at the price of imposing what this board considers to be a crippling penalty on the appellant of this case."

Lance Collard in action during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The reasoning behind the decision sparked widespread outrage and condemnation after the hearing, and the AFL released a statement on Friday afternoon to make clear its strong disagreement with both the outcome and the Appeals Board's reasoning.

Dillon said the AFL had originally sought a 10-game suspension for Collard, given it was his second offence.

"That sanction reflected the seriousness of using a homophobic slur on the field and was intended to set a clear standard for our game - particularly given this was a second offence," he said.

"The Appeals Board last night reduced the sanction to a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended until the end of next year. In our view, stronger action was not only warranted – it was necessary.

"Let me be clear: homophobia has no place in Australian football. Not at any level. Not under any circumstances."

Dillon was also highly critical of the Appeals Board's reasoning and said the League had communicated its displeasure to the Appeals Board members.

"The AFL specifically rejects the Appeals Board’s reasoning which stated, 'it is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field'," he said.

"The AFL strongly rejects the statement not only that such language is commonplace, but also any implication that may be a factor in determining the severity of the sanction.

"We will not accept, excuse or normalise behaviour and language that demeans, discriminates or vilifies people based on who they are.

"We acknowledge there are always broader considerations in these matters, and they must be handled with care. But they do not override the responsibility everyone has to meet the standards of the game.

"We are clear on where we stand. Respect and inclusion are not optional in our game – they are fundamental."

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon declined to comment on the Collard matter during his weekly media conference on Friday, but the club released a statement on Thursday evening saying they were disappointed the charge had been upheld but "welcomed the reduction in sanction".

"Despite the reduction in sanction, St Kilda remains disappointed with how the matter was assessed and believes greater consistency and clarity in the AFL’s Tribunal process is important moving forward," the club said.

"We also acknowledge the impact this prolonged and public matter has had on members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities."