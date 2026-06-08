Calvin, Roy and Warnie look to the best of the Giants to bring in

Willem Duursma attempts a tackle against GWS' Lachie Ash in Round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos.

ROUND 13 was supposed to be the ‘easy’ bye, it was anything but.

We saw some great scores across the King’s Birthday long weekend, bookended on Thursday by a massive 131 from Jordan Dawson who was the most popular premium player traded in into Max Gawn and Nick Daicos with big Monday returns.

The Traders recorded this podcast fresh off the match where Warnie only needed four more points from Daicos to defeat Roy.

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Trading ahead of round 14 is discussed with some Blues, Pies, Dockers and Hawks ready to be traded for players who have just had their bye.

Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield are the defenders that pique interest while Finn Callaghan is the midfielder of choice if you’re looking for a Giant.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie answer plenty of your questions as we get set for the third of our five mid-season byes.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders’ round 13 scores.

8:20 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

10:20 - News of the week.

15:15 - Tag watch.

16:15 - Blues, Pies, Freo, Hawks byes.

20:35 - Targets from Giants, Tigers.

25:00 - Other targets from players who have had their bye.

33:50 - The Traders’ early moves.

35:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.