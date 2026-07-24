The AFL is aiming to provide more coaching development opportunities for First Nations people

Xavier Clarke during the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has launched a First Nations coaching scholarship program to improve elite coaching pathways for First Nations men and women across the football industry.

AFL coaching engagement manager Dan Richardson and GM First Nations engagement and inclusion Taryn Lee sent a memo to clubs on Wednesday to nominate applicants, not just inside their own building but at any level.

Under the AFL's First Nations Impact Fund, the League, in partnership with the AFL Coaches Association, is aiming to provide more coaching development opportunities for First Nations people.

The 2026/27 program will offer four scholarships worth $15,000 each that build coaching knowledge, capability and provide practical experience.

North Melbourne assistant coach Xavier Clarke, who coached the Indigenous All-Stars team against Fremantle in 2025, is the most experienced First Nations coach in the AFL right now and harbours ambitions to be a senior coach.

West Coast's Indigenous player development manager Chance Bateman was on that coaching panel, along with new Hawthorn development coach Jason Williams, Kangaroos development coach Jarrod Lienert and Fremantle's academy coach Roger Hayden. All four could come under consideration if they apply for the scholarship.

Chance Bateman during the match between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon conceded earlier this year that the game must combat the decline in First Nations representation in playing ranks at AFL level, which has led to the decision to introduce an additional Category B rookie spot for each club to draft an Indigenous player in 2027.

But another focus inside the AFL has been to improve the recruitment and retention of Indigenous coaches across the industry, as part of the AFL's First Nations Strategy.

"We're incredibly proud to launch the First Nations Coaching Scholarship Program. After engagement across the industry, it's clear there is work to be done in improving the coaching talent pipeline for First Nations people at the elite level," Lee said.

"This program is an industry investment in First Nations leadership, with the program aimed at building a stronger, more visible pathway for First Nations coaching talent aspiring to move into elite coaching roles.

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"After formally announcing this program to clubs earlier this week, they have welcomed the opportunity to put forward current coaches and players who will benefit from structured support to take the next step in their coaching journey.

"The AFL First Nations Impact Fund continues to allow programs such as this, that help grow First Nations representation across football, while working to attract, retain and value First Nations talent."

Applications for the First Nations Coaching Scholarship Program close on Wednesday, August 12. Program participants will be confirmed in late August.

The First Nations Impact Fund reinvests royalties from Sir Doug Nicholls Round merchandise into initiatives delivered in partnership with AFL clubs, that support the growth and engagement of First Nations people in the game.

Approximately $300,000 will be invested annually through the Fund, in initiatives that align with the priorities outlined in the AFL's First Nations Strategy – growing First Nations representation across every level of the AFL industry, creating culturally safe environments for players to thrive, and calling out and addressing racism wherever it exists.