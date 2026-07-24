Patrick Dangerfield will go around again in 2027 after inking a one-year deal

Patrick Dangerfield during the round nine match between Geelong and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield will play on next year, extending his decorated career into a 20th AFL season.

Dangerfield has signed a one-year contract extension which will put him in sight of reaching the 400-game milestone.

A veteran of 374 AFL games, Dangerfield will turn 37 next April.

"It's exciting for us all to have Pat playing for the Cats in 2027," Geelong's football boss Andrew Mackie said on Friday.

"He continues to lead from the front and remains an important player and person within our football program.

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"Pat drives high standards, cares deeply about the club and has a positive influence on everyone around him, so we're pleased to see him continue."

Dangerfield started his career at Adelaide, where he played 154 games from 2008-15.

The brilliant midfielder switched to Geelong for the 2016 season, winning the Brownlow Medal in his first year at the Cats.

Dangerfield, an eight-time All-Australian, featured in Geelong's 2022 premiership and is a four-time club champion - once at Adelaide and three times with the Cats.