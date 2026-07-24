Adelaide CEO Tim Silvers says the crowd's behavior 'crossed the line' during the Crows' 34-point loss to the Magpies

Isaac Quaynor during Collingwood's win over Adelaide in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE CEO Tim Silvers has slammed fans who booed Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor during the Magpies' win over the Crows on Thursday night, saying their behaviour was "inappropriate and not good enough".

Quaynor was booed throughout the Pies' 34-point win at Adelaide Oval as the fallout continued from Crow Izak Rankine's homophobic slur delivered to Quaynor during the round 23 clash between the two side last year.

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Rankine was suspended for four matches and missed the finals campaign, in which Adelaide lost both its games after finishing on top of the ladder.

Thursday night's game was the first time that Rankine had faced Collingwood since the incident, given he was suspended for the round one clash at the MCG, and also the first time the Magpies had played the Crows in Adelaide in the wake of the controversy.

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Collingwood coach Craig McRae and Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks both condemned the booing in their post-match media conferences, before Crows boss Silvers released a strongly worded statement on Friday.

"Our club loves the passion and emotion our members and supporters bring to Adelaide Oval and the atmosphere they help create," Silvers said.

"We also strongly believe there is a line between passionate support and behaviour that falls short of our values and those of the game.

"We want our people to be vocal, engaged and passionate, but to do so respectfully.

"The overwhelming majority of our members and supporters represent the club exceptionally well.

"However, the behaviour of some crossed the line last night. Put simply, it was inappropriate and not good enough.

"Respect for all players, coaches, officials and fellow supporters is paramount, and it is a standard we must all uphold."

Adelaide CEO Tim Silvers speaks to reporters on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Quaynor spoke to reporters in Adelaide on Friday, saying he was "a little bit" surprised that the booing had taken place almost a year on from the initial incident, and hoped that all parties could move on.

"I really like the way 'Fly' (McRae) and Matthew Nicks spoke about it throughout the week, just around respect and treating others the way you want to be treated," he said.

"I'm sure I can speak on Izak (Rankine)'s behalf in regards to we both probably just want to move past this. You're allowed to make mistakes. I'm sure he's learnt from it.

"I feel like it just drags it on a little bit but I think we just want to move past it."

McRae was measured in his criticism of Adelaide fans after the game but made his distaste clear.

"People pay their money and can do what they like when they come to the game, but I teach my children that we don't boo, we show respect to all people," he said.

"It's a fascinating narrative as to why they would boo him.

"From my understanding he was the victim of a homophobic slur, and he's getting booed for that? It's a fascinating world we live in.

"I'll just keep on educating the things we can control and in my house, no booing."

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Nicks acknowledged the booing was "not ideal" when he addressed reporters after the Crows' second-half capitulation.

"I mentioned it during the week about why we play footy, why people come to the footy," Nicks said post-match.

"It's about entertainment, it's about enjoyment, passion. The game is a passionate game and sometimes we lose our way in that a little.

"It's not ideal, the way it played out tonight."