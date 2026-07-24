Sydney is on alert ahead of a fierce test from GWS in this weekend's Sydney Derby

Dane Rampe and Toby Greene wrestle during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox expects Saturday's Sydney Derby to be hard-hitting and "spiteful", acknowledging the deep-seated nature of the crosstown rivalry with Greater Western Sydney.

Neither side comes into the clash with an ideal lead-up. Second-placed Sydney is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Fremantle and Adelaide, while GWS is coming off a narrow three-point loss to Essendon that snapped its two-game winning streak over the Dockers and Geelong.

Despite sitting 11th on the ladder, the Giants have been a formidable dark horse against top sides this season, holding an impressive 5–4 record against top-nine teams (second-best in the AFL).

Speaking on Friday, Cox emphasised that ladder position and recent form mean very little when these two teams meet, warning his squad against relying on emotion alone. Instead, the Swans are preparing for the Giants at their absolute best, mindful of how well GWS performs against top opposition.

"Derbies are always quite intense," he said.

"No matter where the sides are on the ladder or the form that they come in with, these are very spiteful, intense games of football. It always has been, and we'll continue to do that tomorrow afternoon.

"It's always great to take on our crosstown rivals. One thing we're preparing our group for is what they've done against the best football teams, and that's where our mind space needs to be."

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Cox addressed the Swans' recent inconsistency, emphasising that a full four-quarter effort is key to competing with GWS. While confident Sydney has the team to succeed, he stressed that every player must step up mentally and execute at the stoppages to transform short bursts of high-quality football into a complete, consistent performance.

"The biggest part is certainly our contest and stoppage work - that's where sides have taken ascendancy in periods of games," he said of the Swans' main focus this week.

"We need to be as consistent as possible through that part of the game. If you look at the Giants, last week they got beaten at clearance. But when they played the best teams - Fremantle, Geelong, Brisbane - that's where their differential comes from, so we've got to make sure that we're ready for that."

Following a disappointing defensive effort against Adelaide, Cox also highlighted setup, intent and ruck-midfield connection as the primary focus areas for improvement, pointing to the early damage done by the Crows.

"We gave them three goals from those plays in the first quarter. To give a side 11 shots in a quarter is too many - they had five (scoring shots) for the next two quarters," he said.

"So that sort of shows where our game's at at the minute. It is the ability to restrict for long enough that hasn't been there, and we'll need to make amends with that."

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Midfielder Angus Sheldrick has been omitted despite being a key part of the rotation, having seen lower time-on-ground in recent weeks.

"At times, we've played a lot of midfielders in our team. So the balance of our team, we need to get right," Cox said.

"That's also ahead of the ball - what that looks like and what we do with our midfield with some personnel changes that will happen tomorrow afternoon. So something that ‘Gus' (Sheldrick) has been doing is playing some limited minutes and playing his role when he's in there, but we're going to go for a little bit of a different mix this week."

Angus Sheldrick during round 19 between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG, July 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Cox said the Swans would rely more on players like James Rowbottom and James Jordon to boost their pressure around the ball.

He noted that while general ball-winning was not the issue last week, the Swans have been outscored in forward 50 stoppages over the last month, making Rowbottom and Jordon's strong tackling and defensive intensity essential against a quality Giants midfield.